Scality achieves exceptional Net Promoter Score of 85 across RING and ARTESCA, validating world-class customer satisfaction

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today announced an exceptional Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 85 across its flagship products, Scality RING and Scality ARTESCA. This result reflects industry-leading levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty for both enterprise-scale and mid-size data environments.

In the standardized NPS model, any score above 30 is considered strong, above 70 is excellent, and above 80 is exceptional. With an industry average NPS for data storage solution vendors typically ranging between 40 and 50, Scality’s 85 score places it among the top-performing technology vendors worldwide. The score is based on ratings collected directly from customers following interactions with Scality’s support and customer-success teams — moments that often occur when users are resolving urgent technical issues.

Even in those situations, customers expressed overwhelming satisfaction, underscoring Scality’s ability to deliver not only reliable software but also an outstanding service experience. This achievement is amplified by the fact that Scality solutions are used in large-scale (petabyte to exabyte capacity) customer deployments, where data availability, reliability, performance, and ease-of-use are critical.

These are highly demanding environments that few vendors can handle, but Scality’s unique capabilities have been proven time and again. Its software-defined design also gives customers freedom of hardware choice, while maintaining exceptional reliability and satisfaction.

“Ultimately, what I think made Scality a success story for us is the support we get from them. Scality support has provided white-glove level service. They go the extra mile at every interaction, leaning in to understand the challenges and how we can get through them. We’re pleased about that. The Scality solution makes things very easy for us now,” said Robert Azzopardi, CTO at Smart Technologies.

Two products, one customer promise

Scality’s high NPS spans both of its product lines, reflecting a consistent customer experience across the company’s portfolio.

Scality RING serves as the foundation for large-scale, mission-critical storage environments. It powers enterprise workloads that demand limitless scalability, high performance, and built-in cyber resilience from data protection to hyperscale cloud storage and AI workloads.

Scality ARTESCA is purpose-built backup storage that combines simplicity, speed, and cyber resilience. Designed as a modern S3 object-store for backup workloads, it protects data from ransomware through immutability and zero-trust architecture while enabling rapid recovery when it matters most.

Together, RING and ARTESCA enable customers to protect, store, and access data securely across the full spectrum of enterprise needs from petabyte-scale archives to agile backup and recovery systems.

“We’re proud of this achievement because it represents the voice of our customers,” said Ben Morge, VP Sales Engineering Americas at Scality. “They trust Scality to protect their most valuable data, and even when they reach us in high-pressure moments, they tell us they appreciate our responsiveness, expertise, and the overall quality of their experience. That’s the best validation a company can receive.”

Scality continues to measure NPS as part of its ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, ensuring that customer feedback directly informs product innovation and service quality. Scality customers who want to explore the tools and resources they need for successful Scality product implementations can visit https://www.scality.com/support .

About Scality

Scality solves organizations’ biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, performance, and cost. Designed for end-to-end cyber resilience, only Scality S3 object storage with CORE5 safeguards data at every level of the system, from API to architecture. Its patented MultiScale Architecture enables limitless, independent scalability in all critical dimensions to meet the unpredictable demands of modern workloads. The world’s most discerning companies depend on Scality to accelerate high-performance AI initiatives, optimize cloud deployments, and defend their data with confidence. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. Follow us on LinkedIn . Visit www.scality.com and our blog .

Media contact:

press@scality.com