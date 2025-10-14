Scality debuts industry-first AI certifications with 20+ leading applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today announced the advancement of its comprehensive AI ecosystem certification program, with validations now covering more than 20 of the industry’s most critical AI and machine learning (ML) tools and frameworks.
Built on Scality’s cyber-resilient storage architecture, the program not only ensures interoperability but also protects data integrity and security across the entire AI lifecycle. This first-of-its-kind initiative provides enterprises and AI startups alike with a trusted blueprint for building, deploying and scaling AI applications faster and more reliably.
“AI success depends on more than just algorithms; it requires the right combination of tools, infrastructure and interoperability. Our certification program gives customers the confidence to invest in an ecosystem that works together from day one,” said Rahul Padigela, Head of Partner Applications Integrations at Scality.
Certified applications with Scality RING span the complete AI development lifecycle
The certification covers tools across all critical phases of AI development (a methodology designed to meet the needs of both Fortune 500 enterprises and emerging AI innovators). By validating each stage of the process, Scality empowers organizations to confidently select tools that work seamlessly together throughout the development lifecycle.
- Data collection: Apache Airflow, Apache Flink, Apache NiFi, Delta Lake, DVC, Kubeflow, LakeFS, Pachyderm
- Data filtering: Apache Arrow, Haystack, LangChain, Ray, Snorkel
- Data cleansing: Apache Arrow, Apache Flink, Apache Spark, Delta Lake, DVC, Pachyderm
- Training: Apache Spark, bodo.ai, JAX, Kubeflow, Metaflow, MLflow, PyTorch, Ray, TensorFlow,
- Fine-tuning: Apache Spark, Haystack, JAX, Kubeflow, LangChain, MLflow, PyTorch, Ray, TensorFlow
- Inferencing: Apache Flink, Apache Spark, Haystack, LangChain, Metaflow, MLflow, Kubeflow, Pachyderm, Ray, Weaviate
Get a closer look at the functionality these Scality-certified tools provide and how they enable seamless interoperability across each stage of the AI pipeline in our latest blog.
Tackling the AI integration challenge
In today’s fast-moving AI landscape, organizations often face fragmented toolchains that require extensive integration work — a challenge that can extend the AI development timeline by 40-60%. Scality’s certification addresses this gap by providing:
- Interoperability: Tools tested for seamless integration with other certified platforms
- Documentation & support: Verified comprehensive documentation and active community backing
- Security & compliance: Validates tools on a secure, cyber-resilient foundation that protects data integrity and supports compliance from ingestion through inference
- Long-term viability: Vendor stability, clear roadmaps, and strong adoption metrics
Each certified platform underwent rigorous real-world testing, including integration trials with other certified tools to ensure operational readiness across diverse deployment environments.
Looking ahead
Scality will expand the certification program as the AI ecosystem evolves, adding new tools and frameworks to help organizations navigate toward the most effective and reliable solutions.
About Scality
Scality solves organizations’ biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, performance, and cost. Designed for end-to-end cyber resilience, only Scality S3 object storage with CORE5 safeguards data at every level of the system, from API to architecture. Its patented MultiScale Architecture enables limitless, independent scalability in all critical dimensions to meet the unpredictable demands of modern workloads. The world’s most discerning companies depend on Scality to accelerate high-performance AI initiatives, optimize cloud deployments, and defend their data with confidence. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. Follow us on LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com and our blog.
