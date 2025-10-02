Scality and Inria partner to develop intelligent, sovereign, and eco-responsible data storage, powered by AI, for France 2030

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, and Inria, the French national research institute for digital science and technology, today announce their active participation in the Cyberté project, developing data storage solutions that are secure, reliable, sovereign, and sustainable, by integrating artificial intelligence into the core of software infrastructures. The Cyberté project was selected by the France 2030 investment program as part of the i-Démo call for projects.

“Cyberté is at the heart of our mission: to build a safer, more sovereign, and more sustainable digital future,” said Jérôme Lecat, CEO and co-founder of Scality. “By combining our industrial expertise with the excellence of French research embodied by Inria — and with the decisive support of France 2030 — we are helping to develop a strategic solution to protect the most critical data while managing its environmental footprint.”

“Strengthening our digital industrial ecosystem is at the heart of Inria’s missions,” said Bruno Sportisse, CEO of Inria. “Our partnership with Scality, a leader in its field, is strategic in this regard. It is within this framework that our joint project, Cyberté, has been submitted for support from France 2030. Funding through the i-Demo programme will enable us to accelerate the development of strategic data storage solutions for France and Europe that are reliable, robust and environmentally responsible.”

AI for safer, more reliable, and more efficient storage

The Cyberté project aims to transform the management, security, and energy efficiency of storage infrastructures by using artificial intelligence. The research conducted by Inria's project teams will allow Scality to integrate the following into its solutions:

AI predictive models to anticipate hardware and software failures.

to anticipate hardware and software failures. Real-time anomaly detection algorithms to quickly identify early signs of attacks such as ransomware or data exfiltration, even in encrypted traffic.

to quickly identify early signs of attacks such as ransomware or data exfiltration, even in encrypted traffic. Frugal AI approaches and methodologies to reduce the energy footprint by using software-defined power meters (PowerAPI initiative).





A public–private collaboration for digital sovereignty

This collaboration gives Scality direct access to the latest developments in French public research into artificial intelligence, and allows Inria to apply its research to real-world industrial issues.

By leveraging Scality's industrial capacities and Inria's scientific excellence, the two partners will be able to overcome major technological barriers in large-scale storage, in keeping with France 2030's goal of supporting strategic technologies developed in France to address the challenges of cyber resilience and sustainability.

Concrete technological advances for sustainable global applications



The Cyberté project demonstrates the direct impact of public research on industrial innovation. The teams at Inria and Scality are working to sustainably transform data storage by providing concrete solutions and major technological advances, including:

The development of cutting-edge AI algorithms and models , validated on real-world data.

, validated on real-world data. The creation of functional prototypes integrated into Scality’s RING and ARTESCA solutions.

integrated into Scality’s and solutions. The design of frugal methods and algorithms to reduce energy consumption.

to reduce energy consumption. Joint scientific publications to share acquired expertise and contribute to the broader ecosystems around storage and AI.



About Scality

Scality solves organizations’ biggest data storage challenges — growth, security, performance, and cost. Designed for end-to-end cyber resilience, only Scality S3 object storage with CORE5 safeguards data at every level of the system, from API to architecture. Its patented MultiScale Architecture enables limitless, independent scalability in all critical dimensions to meet the unpredictable demands of modern workloads. The world’s most discerning companies depend on Scality to accelerate high-performance AI initiatives, optimize cloud deployments, and defend their data with confidence. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. Follow us on LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com and our blog.

About Inria

Inria is the French national institute for research in digital science and technology, and since January 2024 has been responsible for the Agence de programmes dans le numérique (Digital Programs Agency), designed to strengthen the collective dynamics of higher education and research. Its DNA is based on world-class research, technological innovation and entrepreneurial risk. Within 220 project teams, most of which are shared with major research universities, more than 3,800 scientists are exploring new avenues, often in interdisciplinary collaboration with industrial partners, to meet ambitious challenges. As a technology institute, Inria supports a wide range of innovation paths: from open source software publishing to the creation of technology startups (Deeptech).

About France 2030

Translates a dual ambition : to sustainably transform key sectors of our economy (health, energy, automotive, aeronautics and space) through technological innovation, and to position France not only as a player, but also as a leader in the world of tomorrow. From fundamental research, to the emergence of an idea, to the production of a new product or service, France 2030 supports the entire life cycle of innovation up to its industrialization.

: to sustainably transform key sectors of our economy (health, energy, automotive, aeronautics and space) through technological innovation, and to position France not only as a player, but also as a leader in the world of tomorrow. From fundamental research, to the emergence of an idea, to the production of a new product or service, France 2030 supports the entire life cycle of innovation up to its industrialization. Is unprecedented in its scale : €54 billion will be invested so that our businesses, universities and research organisations can fully succeed in their transitions in these strategic sectors. The challenge: to enable them to respond competitively to the ecological and attractiveness challenges of the world to come, and to bring out the future leaders of our sectors of excellence. France 2030 is defined by two cross-cutting objectives consisting of devoting 50% of its expenditure to the decarbonisation of the economy, and 50% to emerging players, driving innovation without expenditure that is detrimental to the environment (in the sense of the Do No Significant Harm principle ).

: €54 billion will be invested so that our businesses, universities and research organisations can fully succeed in their transitions in these strategic sectors. The challenge: to enable them to respond competitively to the ecological and attractiveness challenges of the world to come, and to bring out the future leaders of our sectors of excellence. France 2030 is defined by two cross-cutting objectives consisting of devoting 50% of its expenditure to the decarbonisation of the economy, and 50% to emerging players, driving innovation without expenditure that is detrimental to the environment (in the sense of the Do No Significant Harm principle ). Is implemented collectively : designed and deployed in consultation with economic, academic, local and European stakeholders to determine strategic directions and key actions. Project leaders are invited to submit their applications via open, demanding and selective procedures to benefit from government support.

: designed and deployed in consultation with economic, academic, local and European stakeholders to determine strategic directions and key actions. Project leaders are invited to submit their applications via open, demanding and selective procedures to benefit from government support. It is managed by the General Secretariat for Investment on behalf of the Prime Minister and implemented by the Ecological Transition Agency (ADEME), the National Research Agency (ANR), Bpifrance and the Banque des Territoires.

More information at: https://www.gouvernement.fr/france-2030 | @SGPI_avenir

