New Hope For Pets In The Fight Against Cancer: Fast, Accurate Diagnoses From Torigen Pharmaceuticals And Proscia

FARMINGTON, Conn. and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torigen Pharmaceuticals , recognized for pioneering cancer immunotherapy in veterinary medicine, is using software from Proscia ® , a global leader in AI-enabled pathology solutions for precision medicine, to rapidly deliver expert diagnoses through its Specialty Pathology Service. In addition to helping more veterinarians make the best possible care decisions for pets and their families, these results can better inform the personalized vaccines Torigen develops.

Pathologists at Torigen leverage Proscia’s Concentriq® to make precise diagnoses from data-rich images containing one of the most detailed and direct profiles of diseases like cancer. The enterprise pathology platform also enables Torigen’s team to work efficiently, ensuring results within an average of three-to-five days so that animal patients can begin treatment sooner.

“Concentriq made our vision for Torigen Specialty Pathology a reality,” said Ashley Kalinauskas, CEO and Co-Founder of Torigen Pharmaceuticals. “We are now able to help veterinary practices of all sizes create hope for pets and their families by building the bridge between diagnostics and personalized immunotherapies, pushing the limits of animal medicine.”

Torigen was founded to bring personalized cancer vaccines to the veterinary market. Preliminary published efficacy data demonstrates that dogs with metastatic hemangiosarcoma who received Torigen’s targeted immunotherapy or maximum tolerated dose chemotherapy had a 3.5x increase in overall survival compared to surgery alone.1 With Concentriq, Torigen is also in the beginning stages of establishing a data foundation for building AI models that further optimize immunotherapy recommendations.

“The healthcare community should take note of Torigen,” said David West, Proscia’s CEO. “Realizing the promise of precision medicine depends on matching patients with the right treatments, and Torigen is addressing this full pathway. We are thrilled to play a part in its journey and in the lives of the pets, families, and veterinarians it serves.”

About Torigen

Torigen is transforming the pet cancer process with its personalized cancer vaccine and new pathology service, making pet cancer diagnostics and treatment more accessible and seamless. Torigen recognizes the instrumental role pets play in our families and is determined to extend the lives of companion animals despite a cancer diagnosis. Torigen is a spin-out from the University of Notre Dame and backed by Werth Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Emerald Development Managers, Advantage Capital, The University of Connecticut, The University of Notre Dame, SoGal Ventures, Gaingels, and other prominent investors. For more information visit http://www.torigen.com .

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating pathology’s transition to a digital, data-driven discipline and enabling AI to advance precision medicine. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform, precision medicine AI portfolio, and real-world data fuel the development and use of novel therapies and diagnostics to drive the fight against humanity’s most challenging diseases, like cancer. 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and a global network of diagnostic laboratories rely on Proscia’s solutions each day. The company has FDA 510(k) clearance and CE-IVDR certification for its diagnostic software. For more information, visit proscia.com , and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

1 Lucroy, M.D., Clauson, R.M., Suckow, M.A. et al. Evaluation of an autologous cancer vaccine for the treatment of metastatic canine hemangiosarcoma: a preliminary study. BMC Vet Res 16, 447 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12917-020-02675-y

