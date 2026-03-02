Proscia Earns Top Performance Score in the US, Sweeping 2026 KLAS Digital Pathology Ratings

PHILADELPHIA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia ® has cemented its position as the top-performing digital pathology software company. A new report from KLAS Research awarded Proscia the highest overall performance score (95.2)* in the US market, based entirely on customer feedback. The Digital Pathology 2026 report also names Proscia the most frequently considered vendor among laboratories evaluating software platforms.

Proscia is the only vendor in the US report to earn ‘A+’ or ‘A’ grades across all six customer experience pillars: Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, and Value.* 100% of customers interviewed see the Concentriq ® platform as part of their long-term plans.*

This recognition immediately follows Proscia’s designation as Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe .1 Proscia is now the first digital pathology vendor to top KLAS rankings across multiple regions in the same year.

“The feedback from Proscia’s customers reflects a high standard of excellence,” said Eder Lagemann, VP of Engagement at KLAS Research and co-author of the US report. “As digital pathology moves into the clinical mainstream, a strategic commitment to the right vendor becomes a necessity.”

Proven at Enterprise Scale

With digital pathology moving beyond early adoption, laboratories are planning for expanding case volumes while navigating a complex technology ecosystem. KLAS validated one of the largest digital pathology deployments within a single organization on Concentriq, estimating 300,000+ annual sign-outs.

Customers scored Concentriq highly with KLAS for supporting their integration goals.* Proscia notes that the platform offers bidirectional integrations with 15+ unique laboratory information systems, including Epic Beaker. Additionally, it serves as an interoperable hub for a broad portfolio of third-party AI applications at a time when laboratories are seeking deep integration of AI into routine workflows.

Proscia has also achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance, underscoring its enterprise-grade security and operational rigor.

“Concentriq is mission-critical to our laboratory,” said Derek C. Welch, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of PathGroup. “Our pathologists love it and will not go back to glass because Concentriq elevates their expertise. We’ve built an AI-driven digital pathology program on Concentriq, and partnering with Proscia has materially improved the economics of our business.”

Unlocking New Opportunities for Laboratories in the Precision Medicine Era

The majority of Proscia customers interviewed told KLAS that the company takes a highly strategic approach, positioning laboratories to realize added value over time.

Beyond driving quality and efficiency, Concentriq enables new economic opportunities for laboratories. The platform is also used by life sciences organizations, including 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, creating a network that expands laboratories’ role in drug development and precision medicine programs.

Laboratories using Concentriq have already generated millions of dollars in high-margin revenue by monetizing real-world pathology data, supporting clinical trial matching, and advancing companion diagnostic development while carrying out their routine practice.

“KLAS’ recognition is meaningful because it reflects the trust our customers place in us for critical patient diagnoses,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “It is our privilege to provide a foundation that elevates their expertise and enables them to take on the role in medicine they deserve.”

To learn more about Proscia’s performance in KLAS’ US report, visit its dedicated page .

*Limited data

About Proscia

Proscia is rewiring pathology for precision medicine by elevating the experts behind the insights. Its technology spans drug discovery to diagnostics, building confidence, scaling high-value work, and accelerating decisions to move breakthroughs forward and improve patient care. Proscia’s solutions are trusted by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and it was named Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe. Learn more at proscia.com , and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X .

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest, and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com .

