NSA Labs Helps Leading Biopharmaceutical Companies Get Study Results Faster on Proscia’s Platform

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and PHILADELPHIA , Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroScience Associates (NSA Labs), a specialized contract research organization (CRO) focused on high-throughput neurohistology, has a proven track record of accelerating time to study results for leading biopharmaceutical companies. Since adopting Proscia’s Concentriq® software platform in 2018, NSA Labs has continued to improve efficiency across its digital imaging, analysis, and antibody trial workflows while streamlining collaboration with sponsors.

NSA Labs conducts high-quality neurohistology studies on accelerated timelines. Its proprietary MultiBrain® and MultiCord® tissue processing technologies support this pace by enabling multiple brain and spinal cord samples to be processed together.

With Concentriq, the CRO has additionally driven efficiency across 750 studies by centralizing images, data, and workflows for its scientists and rapidly sharing results with sponsors on the platform. As 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Concentriq for pathology from discovery to diagnostics, sponsors can seamlessly carry these study results into downstream R&D activities.

“In complex drug development, speed depends on shared visibility and a clear path from results to decisions,” said Tate York, Director of Imaging and Analysis at NeuroScience Associates. “Concentriq brings our scientists and sponsor teams into one workspace, so sponsors can quickly interpret findings, make decisions, and advance their programs with clarity and confidence.”

NSA Labs also leverages Concentriq as part of its slide scanning service, providing sponsors with direct access to histology images on the platform. Sponsor teams can view, analyze, and share these images alongside study results.

“NSA Labs continues to raise the bar for speed, quality, and collaboration in neurohistology,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “This standard of excellence is why many of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies rely on its team for complex drug development programs.”

About NeuroScience Associates

NeuroScience Associates (NSA Labs) is a global leader in mass-production neurohistology services. Through its proprietary MultiBrain® and MultiCord® technologies, NSA Labs can provide organizations with faster throughput times on research tissue in a very cost-effective manner. For more information, visit nsalabs.com.

About Proscia

Proscia is rewiring pathology for precision medicine by elevating the experts behind the insights. Its technology spans drug discovery to diagnostics, building confidence, scaling high-value work, and accelerating decisions to move breakthroughs forward and improve patient care. Proscia’s solutions are trusted by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and it was named Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe. Learn more at proscia.com, and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X.

