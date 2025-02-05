Mobile TV Market Size to Hit USD 27.70 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile TV Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Mobile TV Market Size was valued at USD 13.26 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 27.70 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.53% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Mobile TV Market Booms with Advancements in 4G/5G Networks and Rising Smartphone Penetration

The Mobile TV market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing smartphone usage, expanding 4G/5G networks, and improved mobile internet access. As video streaming becomes more popular, consumers demand seamless, high-quality entertainment on-the-go. Emerging markets like India and rural North America are fueling this growth with greater mobile internet adoption. The global roll-out of 5G networks enables 4K streaming and reduces latency, enhancing user experience. Telecom giants like Airtel and Verizon are investing heavily in infrastructure to meet rising demand for live streaming and on-demand content. With affordable smartphones, data plans, and the shift toward mobile-first video consumption, mobile TV is reshaping the entertainment industry, offering instant access to content anytime, anywhere.

Mobile TV Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 13.26 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 27.70 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.53% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers • The rapid expansion of OTT streaming services is driving the growth of the Mobile TV market by meeting the increasing demand for mobile-first, on-the-go entertainment.

Mobile TV Market in 2023: VOD Leads by Content, FTA Dominates by Service Type

By Content

The Content Video-on-Demand (VOD) segment dominates the Mobile TV market in 2023, accounting for 52% of revenue. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ drive this dominance by offering flexible, on-demand entertainment on mobile devices. Innovations such as Disney+'s global expansion, Netflix's interactive content, and hardware advancements by Apple TV and Roku enhance accessibility. Additionally, 5G-enabled services from telecom providers improve streaming quality, reducing buffering. These advancements solidify VOD as the dominant force in mobile TV, catering to growing consumer demand for seamless viewing experiences.

By Services Type

In 2023, the Free-to-Air (FTA) services segment led the Mobile TV market, accounting for 59% of total revenue. Offering free access to live TV, news, sports, and entertainment, platforms like Sling TV and Pluto TV have driven growth by enhancing affordability and accessibility. Innovations in user interfaces, expanded content variety, and broader regional reach have boosted adoption, particularly in underserved markets. Additionally, advancements in 5G and mobile network infrastructure have improved streaming quality, solidifying FTA services as a competitive alternative to subscription-based models.

Mobile TV Market - Key Segments

By Content Type

Video-on-Demand

Online Video

Live Streaming

By Service Type

Free-to-Air Services

Pay TV Services

By Technology

IPTV

OTT

Satellite

Others

By Application

Commercial

Personal

Asia-Pacific Leads Mobile TV Market in 2023, While North America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

Asia-Pacific dominated the Mobile TV market in 2023 with a 35% share, fueled by rapid smartphone adoption, expanding internet infrastructure, and 5G rollouts in key markets like China, India, and South Korea. Platforms such as India’s JioTV and innovations by Tencent and Baidu in mobile streaming apps with personalized content have significantly boosted accessibility.

North America emerged as the fastest-growing region, driven by robust 5G expansion led by Verizon and AT&T, enhancing video streaming capabilities. Content providers like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video fuel growth with original programming and AI-driven recommendations, while advancements in mobile-optimized devices by Roku and Google further strengthen the market. Both regions showcase thriving demand and innovation in mobile TV services.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Netflix (Video-on-Demand Streaming)

(Video-on-Demand Streaming) Amazon Prime Video (Video-on-Demand Streaming)

(Video-on-Demand Streaming) Hulu (Video-on-Demand Streaming)

(Video-on-Demand Streaming) Disney+ (Video-on-Demand Streaming)

(Video-on-Demand Streaming) YouTube (Online Video, Live Streaming)

(Online Video, Live Streaming) Apple TV+ (Video-on-Demand Streaming)

(Video-on-Demand Streaming) Sling TV (Pay TV, Live Streaming)

(Pay TV, Live Streaming) AT&T TV (Pay TV, Live Streaming)

(Pay TV, Live Streaming) HBO Max (Video-on-Demand Streaming)

(Video-on-Demand Streaming) Peacock (Video-on-Demand Streaming)

(Video-on-Demand Streaming) Roku (Streaming Platform, Live Streaming, TV Services)

(Streaming Platform, Live Streaming, TV Services) Vudu (Video-on-Demand Streaming)

(Video-on-Demand Streaming) FuboTV (Pay TV, Live Streaming)

(Pay TV, Live Streaming) Sky Group (Pay TV, Online Video)

(Pay TV, Online Video) BBC iPlayer (Free-to-Air, Online Video)

(Free-to-Air, Online Video) Sony LIV (Video-on-Demand Streaming)

(Video-on-Demand Streaming) Hotstar (Disney+ Hotstar) (Video-on-Demand Streaming)

(Disney+ Hotstar) (Video-on-Demand Streaming) Tencent Video (Video-on-Demand Streaming, Online Video)

(Video-on-Demand Streaming, Online Video) Zee5 (Video-on-Demand Streaming)

(Video-on-Demand Streaming) Tubi (Free-to-Air Streaming, Online Video)

(Free-to-Air Streaming, Online Video) AT&T (Telecommunications, Pay TV, Streaming Services)

(Telecommunications, Pay TV, Streaming Services) Comcast (Telecommunications, Pay TV, Streaming Services)

(Telecommunications, Pay TV, Streaming Services) MobiTV (Mobile TV Platform, Pay TV)

(Mobile TV Platform, Pay TV) SKY (Pay TV, Streaming, Broadcasting)

(Pay TV, Streaming, Broadcasting) Charter Communications (Telecommunications, Pay TV)

(Telecommunications, Pay TV) Verizon Communications (Telecommunications, Pay TV, Streaming Services)

(Telecommunications, Pay TV, Streaming Services) Bell Canada (Telecommunications, Pay TV, Streaming Services)

(Telecommunications, Pay TV, Streaming Services) Orange S.A. (Telecommunications, Pay TV, Streaming Services)

(Telecommunications, Pay TV, Streaming Services) Bharti Airtel (Telecommunications, Mobile TV, Streaming Services)

(Telecommunications, Mobile TV, Streaming Services) Consolidated Communications (Telecommunications, Pay TV, Streaming Services)

Recent Development

January 2025: Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 1198 Plan with Netflix and Unlimited 4G DataVodafone Idea’s Rs 1198 prepaid plan offers unlimited 4G data, voice calls, 100 SMS/day, and a 70-day Netflix subscription.

August 26th, 2024: Disney to Shut Down CTV and Mobile Apps, Shifting Focus to Disney+ and Hulu Disney will close most CTV and mobile apps, including ABC and Disney Now, on September 23, 2024, redirecting users to Disney+ and Hulu.

