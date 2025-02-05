Breaking Barriers in Sustainable Medicine: PEAK:AIO Powers Strathclyde’s MediForge Hub in Revolutionizing Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Manchester, England, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK:AIO, a pioneering software company known for redefining data infrastructure for modern AI and GPU applications, today announced its role in the University of Strathclyde's MediForge Hub, a groundbreaking initiative set to redefine pharmaceutical manufacturing by reducing raw material usage and waste by 60% saving billions annually and reducing environmental impact.

Supported by an £11 million award from the UKRI Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and led by CMAC, MediForge is a seven-year initiative and one of the most ambitious efforts to transform the pharmaceutical industry.

At the foundation is PEAK:AIO’s ultra-high performance AI Data Server driving this transformation, delivering real-time analytics, hyper-fast data insights, and seamless integration with cutting-edge digital twin and cyber-physical systems.

Bringing a single drug to market costs an estimated $200 million, and MediForge aims to address this challenge by creating scalable and sustainable manufacturing systems. With its focus on cyber-physical infrastructure, digital twin technologies, and centralized data fabrics, the project offers a sustainable model for medicine manufacturing. The UK government’s investment underscores its national significance, with projected savings in both costs and environmental impact.

“The team are committed to developing innovative solutions that can accelerate patient access to cost-effective new treatments, that can allow more agile responses to medicines shortages or pandemics,” said Professor Alastair Florence, MediForge Project Lead and Director of CMAC. “Through addressing sustainability at each stage, we can ensure that making medicines does not cost the Earth.”

This initiative integrates cyber-physical infrastructure that combines AI and robotics, a novel pharmaceutical data fabric designed to centralize information flow, and digital twin technology to optimize manufacturing processes in real time. PEAK:AIO ensures this system is kept powered by high-performance GPUDirect data, crucial for advancing these technologies. A second PEAK:AIO installation phase is scheduled in March.

“The MediForge Hub is an amazing project that will dramatically change future pharmaceutical innovations, a perfect example of hyper-performance at scale being used for positive outcomes” said Jamie Higham, Enterprise Business Development Manager, Scan Computers. “The GPU rich computing infrastructure is highly dependent upon hyper-fast data and PEAK:AIO’s AI Data Server has consistently outperformed alternatives, ensuring the project’s ambitions are fully supported, as well as matching the rigorous tender requirements.”

“Partnering with the MediForge team has been a privilege, and we’re eager to see the hub thrive," said Mark Klarzynski, Chief Strategic Officer and co-founder of PEAK:AIO. "The evolved world of GPU-driven innovation demands equally evolved infrastructure. PEAK:AIO is more than just storage, it is purpose-built to accelerate data in a GPU-powered world, ensuring scalability without compromising performance. to deliver uncompromising speed, efficiency, and scalability for AI-driven workloads.”

The MediForge Hub’s achievements underline the importance of collaboration and cutting-edge technology in tackling global challenges. By accelerating data processes, PEAK:AIO contributes to a greener, more efficient future for medicine manufacturing.

About PEAK:AIO

PEAK:AIO is a cutting-edge provider of software for the AI market, revolutionizing the way data is stored and processed for AI workloads. Through its innovative solutions, PEAK:AIO delivers unparalleled performance, cost-effectiveness, scalability, and sustainability, empowering organizations to accelerate their AI initiatives and achieve groundbreaking results. For more information, visit https://peakaio.com/