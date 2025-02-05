Nuclear Medicine Market Size to Accumulate Around USD 38.8 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 15% CAGR - SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuclear Medicine Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Global Nuclear Medicine Market size was valued at USD 11.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 38.8 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 15% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The growth of the nuclear medicine market is primarily attributed to the increasing use of nuclear imaging in diagnostics, advancements in personalized medicine, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.





Get a Sample Report of Nuclear Medicine Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2243

Nuclear Medicine Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 11.1 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 38.8 billion CAGR CAGR of 15% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising chronic disease incidence, advancements in radiopharmaceuticals, and AI-driven imaging technologies

By Product, the diagnostics segment led in the nuclear medicine market with a 74% market share in 2023.

An increasing use of nuclear imaging technologies like PET and SPECT would further contribute to this market segment. Such nuclear imaging technologies have a vital role in the detection and monitoring of early diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders and therefore have great growth potential for the market.

The therapeutic segment is growing at the fastest pace, driven by the increasing uptake of targeted radiotherapy, mainly in cancer therapy.

In terms of application, the urology segment dominated the nuclear medicine market in 2023, holding 22% of the market share.

The use of nuclear medicine in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, along with increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, is driving the growth of this segment.

Although there are oncology and cardiology segments that seem to be experiencing a tremendous rate of growth. With the continuously increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, the demand for targeted therapies as well as solutions for imaging diagnoses and monitoring progress will push both these segments rapidly.

By End Use, In 2023, the largest share of the nuclear medicine market was captured by hospitals with 54% of the market.

Hospitals remained the primary customers for nuclear medicine technologies since they have the appropriate infrastructure and staff to handle sophisticated diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

The hospitals are still leading, but ambulatory care centers are growing the fastest. This is because outpatient services and cost-effective diagnostic solutions are pushing nuclear medicine technologies in non-hospital settings.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2243

Key Market Segments

Nuclear Medicine Market by Product

Diagnostics

SPECT TC-99m TL-201 GA-67 I-123 Others

PET F-18 SR-82/RB-82 PYLARIFY (piflufolastat F 18) Illuccix (gallium Ga 68 gozetotide) Others

Therapeutics Alpha Emitters RA-223 Others Beta Emitters I-131 Y-90 SM-153 Re-186 Lu-177 Others Brachytherapy Cesium-131 Iodine-125 Palladium-103 Iridium-192 Others



Nuclear Medicine Market by Application

Cardiology SPECT PET Therapeutic Applications

Neurology

Oncology

Thyroid SPECT Therapeutic Applications

Lymphoma

Bone Metastasis SPECT Therapeutic Applications

Endocrine Tumor

Pulmonary Scans

Urology

Other

Nuclear Medicine Market by End-use

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

North America dominated the nuclear medicine market in 2023, accounting for nearly 43% of the global market share.

This is mainly because of the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of nuclear imaging technologies, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for nuclear medicine. These markets are mainly experiencing rapid healthcare expansion along with increasing healthcare investments and rising disease burdens that lead to increasing adoption of such advanced diagnostic technologies.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

GE HealthCare (Discovery NM/CT 670, Discovery PET/CT 710)

Siemens Healthineers (Biograph Vision PET/CT, Symbia Intevo SPECT/CT)

Philips Healthcare (Vereos Digital PET/CT, BrightView SPECT)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Celesteion PET/CT, Aquilion ONE/GENESIS Edition)

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (DEFINITY, TechneLite)

Bracco Imaging S.p.A (MultiHance, CardioGen-82)

Cardinal Health (Lymphoseek, Zevalin)

Curium (Sodium Iodide I-131, Thallium-201)

Eckert & Ziegler (GalliaPharm, Yttriga)

Nordion (Canada), Inc. (Cobalt-60, Molybdenum-99)

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd. (Fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG), Iodine-131)

Advanced Accelerator Applications (a Novartis company) (Lutathera, NETSPOT)

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. (Iodine-131, Molybdenum-99)

Eczacıbaşı-Monrol (FDG, Gallium-68)

Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) (Technetium-99m, Molybdenum-99)

Shine Technologies (Molybdenum-99, Lutetium-177)

Telix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Illuccix, TLX591)

Nordic Nanovector (Betalutin, Humalutin)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (Omburtamab, Naxitamab)

Blue Earth Diagnostics (Axumin, Fluciclovine F-18)





Buy a Single-User PDF of Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2243

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Nuclear Medicine Market by Product

8. Nuclear Medicine Market by Application

9. Nuclear Medicine Market by End-use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/nuclear-medicine-market-2243

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.