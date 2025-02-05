In-Memory Computing Market to Reach USD 10.9 Billion by 2032 - Report By SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Memory Computing Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the In-Memory Computing Market size was valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 45.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 17.08% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Accelerating Data Processing: The Surge of In-Memory Computing in the Age of AI and Real-Time Analytics.

The In-Memory computing market is increasing at a high pace. That has made it a must-have for organizations seeking to adopt AI and machine learning capabilities as organizations continue to grapple with the data processing speeds. Unlike traditional disk-based storage that can introduce many latency issues, In-memory computing solutions enable processing data in-memory. Another major driver is the growing need for real-time analytics, especially in sectors like finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Moreover, the need for in-memory computing in newer applications, such as IoT and edge computing, is mainly due to the requirement of fast decision-making based on extensive datasets. Additionally, continued scaling of memory technologies like high-bandwidth memory and processing-in-memory will continue to drive the market. The IMC market is estimated to grow gradually over the period of forecast as businesses continue to move toward digital transformation.





Get a Sample Report of In-Memory Computing Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3570

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

SAP SE – SAP HANA

IBM – IBM Db2 with BLU Acceleration

Microsoft – Azure SQL Database In-Memory

Oracle Corporation – Oracle TimesTen In-Memory Database

Intel – Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory

Microsoft – SQL Server In-Memory OLTP

GridGain Systems – GridGain In-Memory Computing Platform

VMware – VMware vSphere with Virtual Volumes

Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Amazon ElastiCache

Pivotal Software – Pivotal GemFire

TIBCO Software Inc.– TIBCO ActiveSpaces

Redis Labs – Redis Enterprise

Hazelcast – Hazelcast IMDG (In-Memory Data Grid)

Cisco – Cisco In-Memory Analytics

Qlik – Qlik Data integration

In-Memory Computing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 10.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 45.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.08% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing demand for AI-driven applications, especially in data centers, is accelerating the need for high-speed memory processing.



• Businesses require ultra-low latency solutions for big data analytics, financial transactions, and real-time decision-making.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on In-Memory Computing Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3570

By Components: Hardware Segment Dominates the Market, Software Segment Registers Fastest CAGR

The hardware segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 45% in 2023, due to the increasing demand for high-performance memory modules such as dynamic random-access memory and high-bandwidth memory. With businesses across the globe embracing real-time analytics and AI-driven applications, the demand for faster memory solutions only grows.

The software segment is anticipated to observe the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. As many businesses have started adopting AI and machine learning, they are now looking for solutions that can fine-tune the in-memory computing systems. This is an-important aspect to ensure that the solutions are all-needed for data processing management, performance improvement, and compatibility with new hardware technologies.

By Application: Fraud Detection Segment Dominates, Real-Time Analytics Registers Fastest CAGR

Fraud detection dominated the In-Memory Computing market with revenue share of more than 41% in 2023. This key part necessitates real-time data processing to detect and prevent fraudulent activities in sectors such as banking and e-commerce. As cyber threats continue to rise, the requirement of quick actions will increase along with this, so for the next couple of following years, the demand for real-time fraud detection will grow gradually.

Real-time analytics is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With industries betting more and more on data-driven insights to make decisions, the demand for real-time analytics solutions is skyrocketing. With applications in sectors like healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, real-time data processing helps businesses analyze masses of data rapidly and obtain actionable insights.

By Vertical: BFSI Segment Dominates, Healthcare Registers Fastest CAGR

The BFSI sector holds the largest share of the In-Memory Computing market as there is a growing demand for real-time data processing in financial transactions, fraud detection, and risk management. High data usage and the increased role of AI in fintechs are the major drivers for the demand of in-memory computing within the sector.

The healthcare sector is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the projected period. The adoption of digital health technologies has resulted in the need for real-time patient data analysis while in-memory computing solutions are being embraced by the healthcare sector at a rapid pace. They are important to drive operational efficiency, patient outcomes, and real-time decision making in critical care.

In-Memory Computing Market Segmentation:

By Components

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Fraud detection

Risk management

Real-time analytics

High-frequency trading

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Telecoms





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of In-Memory Computing Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3570

Regional Analysis: North America Dominates the Market, APAC Registers Fastest CAGR

North America continues to be the leading region in the In-Memory Computing market owing to factors such as the presence of global technology pioneers coupled with advanced infrastructure and rapid adoption of AI, big data analytics, and IoT applications over the last few years. In particular, the U.S. is dominating the market as the finance, healthcare, and retail sectors are fuelling the growth of in-memory computing solutions.

The fastest CAGR during the forecast period, will be recorded by the Asia-Pacific region, due to the rapid pace of technology development and the significant investments in digital infrastructure, especially in countries, such as China and India, and the growing adoption of artificial intelligence in the region. However, the increasing demand for in-memory computing solutions in the automobile, communications, manufacturing, and other industries in China, Japan, India, and prominent countries with effective manufacturing process are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Advancements in Data Processing: SAP HANA and Intel Optane DC Memory Lead the Way in 2024

January 2024, SAP introduced new capabilities to its HANA platform to enhance real-time analytics for large-scale data environments.

February 2024, Intel announced advancements in its Optane DC memory, offering improved performance for high-performance computing applications.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. In Memory Computing Market Segmentation, By Component

8. In Memory Computing Market Segmentation, by Application

9. In Memory Computing Market Segmentation, by End-User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of In-Memory Computing Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/in-memory-computing-market-3570

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.