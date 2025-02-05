Completion of proportionate buyback of shares from Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba

Today, Alm. Brand Group A/S has completed a block buyback of 3,159,286 shares for a total amount of DKK 47.8 million from Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba, equivalent to 47.8% of the total share buyback of DKK 100 million announced on 22 January 2025 through company announcement no. 4/2025. The block buyback was completed to maintain Alm. Brand af 1792 fmba’s percentage ownership interest in Alm. Brand Group A/S following completion of the total share buyback. The buyback was completed at the closing price of the company’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 5 February 2025.

