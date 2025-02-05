Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2025 was $70.79 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.1% and 26.3%, respectively. These compare with the 3.5% and 25.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2025, the leverage represented 13.5% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 14.7% at January 31, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2025 was $39.75, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.8% and 14.0%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2025 were as follows:

   
Information Technology23.7%
Industrials22.7%
Financials13.9%
Energy11.7%
Materials11.4%
Consumer Discretionary9.9%
Real Estate4.2%
Cash & Cash Equivalents1.9%
Communication Services0.6%
   

The top ten investments which comprised 37.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2025 were as follows:

   
The Descartes Systems Group Inc.4.0%
TFI International Inc.4.0%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited4.0%
NVIDIA Corporation3.9%
Celestica Inc.3.7%
Apple Inc.3.5%
Shopify Inc.3.5%
WSP Global Inc.3.5%
Mastercard Incorporated3.5%
Franco-Nevada Corporation3.4%
   

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca