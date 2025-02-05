Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2025 was $70.79 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.1% and 26.3%, respectively. These compare with the 3.5% and 25.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2025, the leverage represented 13.5% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and 14.7% at January 31, 2024.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2025 was $39.75, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -1.8% and 14.0%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2025 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|23.7
|%
|Industrials
|22.7
|%
|Financials
|13.9
|%
|Energy
|11.7
|%
|Materials
|11.4
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.9
|%
|Real Estate
|4.2
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.9
|%
|Communication Services
|0.6
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 37.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2025 were as follows:
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|4.0
|%
|TFI International Inc.
|4.0
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|4.0
|%
|NVIDIA Corporation
|3.9
|%
|Celestica Inc.
|3.7
|%
|Apple Inc.
|3.5
|%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.5
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.5
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.5
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.4
|%
