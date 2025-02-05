Beer Institute Releases December 2024 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

 | Source: Beer Institute Beer Institute

WASHINGTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2024:

The December 2024 estimate of 11,300,000 barrels, for a decrease of 3.3% compared to December 2023 removals of 11,682,700.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2023 2024 Percent Change Volume Change
January 11,208,167 11,509,808 2.7% 301,641
February 11,043,282 12,101,619 9.6% 1,058,337
March 14,738,308 12,392,858 -15.9% -2,345,450
April 12,868,040 12,448,798 -3.3% -419,242
May 12,776,637 13,523,539 5.8% 746,902
June 15,175,404 14,235,617 -6.2% -939,787
July 13,268,213 12,690,355 -4.4% -577,858
August 14,096,274 12,989,214 -7.9% -1,107,060
September 13,092,546 11,862,907 -9.4% -1,229,639
October 11,271,458 11,360,340 0.8% 88,882
November 10,792,749 10,530,000 -2.4% -262,749
December 11,682,700 11,300,000 -3.3% -382,700
YTD 152,013,778 146,945,055 -3.3% -5,068,723

The January 2025 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2025.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on FacebookXLinkedIn and Instagram.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                beer
                            
                            
                                domestic tax paid
                            
                            
                                tax
                            
                            
                                brewing
                            
                            
                                beer institute
                            
                            
                                treasury
                            
                            
                                ttb
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data