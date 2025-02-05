Beer Institute Releases December 2024 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

WASHINGTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for December 2024:

The December 2024 estimate of 11,300,000 barrels, for a decrease of 3.3% compared to December 2023 removals of 11,682,700 .

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2023 2024 Percent Change Volume Change January 11,208,167 11,509,808 2.7% 301,641 February 11,043,282 12,101,619 9.6% 1,058,337 March 14,738,308 12,392,858 -15.9% -2,345,450 April 12,868,040 12,448,798 -3.3% -419,242 May 12,776,637 13,523,539 5.8% 746,902 June 15,175,404 14,235,617 -6.2% -939,787 July 13,268,213 12,690,355 -4.4% -577,858 August 14,096,274 12,989,214 -7.9% -1,107,060 September 13,092,546 11,862,907 -9.4% -1,229,639 October 11,271,458 11,360,340 0.8% 88,882 November 10,792,749 10,530,000 -2.4% -262,749 December 11,682,700 11,300,000 -3.3% -382,700 YTD 152,013,778 146,945,055 -3.3% -5,068,723

The January 2025 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2025.

