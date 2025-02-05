Q2 2025 Results: Lesaka beats profitability guidance for Q2 2025, reaffirms FY2025 guidance and sets FY2026 profitability guidance

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (“Q2 2025”).

Q2 2025 performance :

Revenue of $146.8 million (ZAR 2.6 billion) was at the upper end of our Revenue guidance and compares to $143.9 million (ZAR 2.7 billion) in Q2 2024.

Net Revenue (a non-GAAP measure) of $77.1 million (ZAR 1.4 billion) was at the upper end of our Net Revenue guidance increasing 42% in ZAR, from $51.7 million (ZAR 968.7 million) in Q2 2024.

Operating income of $0.8 million (ZAR 14.2 million) was lower than operating income of $2.3 million (ZAR 42.5 million) in Q2 2024.

Net loss, including a tax adjusted $26.6 million (ZAR 485.6 million) non-operating, non-cash, change in fair value of Mobikwik (a non-core asset), increased to $32.1 million (ZAR 583.7 million) compared to a net loss of $2.7 million (ZAR 50.8 million) in Q2 2024.

GAAP loss per share increased to $0.40 (ZAR 7.32) from $0.04 (ZAR 0.79) in Q2 2024.

Group Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $11.8 million (ZAR 211.8 million) improved 26% in ZAR from $9.0 million (ZAR 167.8 million) in Q2 2024, exceeding guidance provided

Fundamental earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.01 (ZAR 0.29) improved by 12% in ZAR, from $0.01 (ZAR 0.26) in Q2 2024.

Merchant Division Revenue decreased 5% in ZAR to $115.8 million (ZAR 2.1 billion), Net Revenue increased 68% in ZAR to $47.7 million (ZAR 854.5 million) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased by 32% in ZAR, to $10.3 million (ZAR 185.1 million).

Consumer Division Revenue and Net Revenue increased 31% in ZAR to $22.9 million (ZAR 410.7 million) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 61% in ZAR, to $4.3 million (ZAR 77.5 million).



(1) Average exchange rates applicable for the quarter: ZAR 17.85 to $1 for Q2 2025, ZAR 18.71 to $1 for Q2 2024. The ZAR strengthened 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during Q2 2025 when compared to Q2 2024.



Commenting on the results, Lesaka Chairman Ali Mazanderani said, “I am pleased that we exceeded our Group Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the quarter and can re-affirm our FY2025 guidance. We have now delivered on our profitability guidance for ten successive quarters. Our Group Adjusted EBITDA guidance of ZAR 1.25 billion to ZAR 1.45 billion for FY2026 demonstrates our continued confidence in the Lesaka platform’s scalability.”

Outlook: Third Quarter 2025 (“Q3 2025”), reaffirming Full Fiscal Year 2025 (“FY 2025”) and Group Adjusted EBITDA guidance for Full Fiscal Year 2026 (“FY 2026”)

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

For Q3 2025, the quarter ending March 31, 2025 we expect:

Revenue between ZAR 2.4 billion and ZAR 2.6 billion.

Net Revenue between ZAR 1.3 billion and ZAR 1.5 billion.

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 230 million and ZAR 260 million.



For FY2025, the year ending June 30, 2025, we expect:

Revenue between ZAR 10.0 billion and ZAR 11.0 billion.

Net Revenue between ZAR 5.2 billion and ZAR 5.6 billion.

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 900 million and ZAR 1 billion



Our FY2025 outlook provided:

Includes the impact of the acquisition of Adumo, which closed in October 2024 (in Q2 2025).

Includes the impact of the acquisition of Recharger, which we expect to close in Q3 2025.

Excludes the impact of unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.



For FY2026, the year ending June 30, 2026, we expect:

For the year ending June 30, 2026, we expect Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 1.25 billion and ZAR 1.45 billion. This includes the impact of Recharger for 12 months in FY2026 and excludes the impact of unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.

Management has provided its outlook regarding Net Revenue and Group Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures and excludes certain revenue and charges. Management has not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. Management is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because they cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the company's control and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Presentation for Q2 2025 Results

Our earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations page of our website prior to our earnings call.

Webcast and Conference Call

Lesaka will host a webcast and conference call to review results on February 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time which is 3:00 p.m. South Africa Standard Time (“SAST”). A replay of the results presentation webcast will be available on the Lesaka investor relations website following the conclusion of the live event.

Presentation webcast via Zoom:

Link to access the results webcast: https://bit.ly/3VzfPjT

Participants using the webcast will be able to ask questions by raising their hand and then asking the question “live.”

Conference call dial-in:

US Toll-Free: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860

South Africa Toll-Free: +27 21 426 8190 or +27 87 551 7702 or +27 87 550 3946

Participants using the conference call dial-in will be unable to ask questions.

A replay of the results presentation webcast will be available on the Lesaka investor relations website following the conclusion of the live event.

Our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC, is available on our company website at www.lesakatech.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Group Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net Revenue, fundamental net (loss) income, fundamental (loss) earnings per share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Attachment A for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measures

Group adjusted EBITDA

Group Adjusted EBITDA is net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments), loss from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represent non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. Group Adjusted EBITDA margin is Group Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Net Revenue

We generate revenue from the provision of transaction-processing services through our various platforms and service offerings. We use these platforms to (a) sell prepaid airtime vouchers (“Pinned Airtime”) which was held as inventory, and (b) distribute pre-paid solutions including prepaid airtime vouchers (which we do not hold as inventory) (“Pinless Airtime”), prepaid electricity, gaming vouchers, and other products, to users of our platforms. We act as a principal when we sell Pinned Airtime that were held as inventory and record revenue and cost of sales on a gross basis when sold. We act as an agent in a transaction when we provide pre-paid solutions through our various platforms and services offerings because we do not control the good or service to be provided and we recognize revenue based on the amount that we are contractually entitled to receive for performing the distribution service on behalf of our customers using our platform. Our revenue under GAAP can fluctuate materially due to changes in the revenue mix between these revenue categories. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as revenue presented under GAAP less (i) the cost of Pinned Airtime sold by us, and (ii) commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based pre-paid solutions (including Pinless Airtime, electricity and other products) provided through our distribution channels. We believe that the use of Net Revenue is meaningful to users of financial information because it seeks to eliminate the impact of the change in the revenue mix from the revenue categories over the periods presented.

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and fundamental earnings (loss) per share

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share is GAAP net loss and loss per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net loss and loss per share for fiscal 2025 also includes adjustments related to changes in the fair value of equity securities (net of deferred tax), loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.

Fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share for fiscal 2024 also includes an impairment loss related to an equity-accounted investment, and a reversal of allowance for doubtful loan receivable.

Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net earnings (loss) and fundamental earnings (loss) per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net loss attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and H(L)EPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Lesaka (www.lesakatech.com)

Lesaka Technologies, (Lesaka™) is a South African Fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services and software to Southern Africa’s underserviced consumers (B2C) and merchants (B2B), improving people’s lives and increasing financial inclusion in the markets in which we operate. We offer a wide range of integrated payment solutions including transactional accounts (banking), lending, insurance, payouts, cash management solutions, card acceptance, supplier payments, software services and bill payments. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: LSAK) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit www.lesakatech.com for additional information about Lesaka Technologies (Lesaka ™).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “intends,” “outlook,” “focus,” “seek,” “potential,” “mission,” “continue,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, and our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. With respect to our proposed acquisition of Recharger, additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements include, among others: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the share purchase agreement relating to the proposed acquisition; (2) the ability to satisfy all conditions to completion of the proposed acquisition, including obtaining regulatory approvals; (3) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; (4) the disruption of management’s attention from our ongoing business operations due to the proposed acquisition; (5) changes in the financial condition of the markets that Recharger serves; (6) risks associated with Recharger’s product and service offerings or its results of operation; (7) the challenges, risks and costs involved with integrating the operations of Recharger with ours; and (8) our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed acquisition. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Relations Contacts:

Phillipe Welthagen

Email: phillipe.welthagen@lesakatech.com

Mobile: +27 84 512 5393

Media Relations Contact:

Ian Harrison

Email: Ian@thenielsennetwork.com

Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Reconciliation of GAAP loss attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA loss:

Three and six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and three months ended September 30, 2024

Three months ended Six months ended December 31, Sept 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP $ (32,134 ) $ (2,707 ) $ (4,542 ) $ (36,676 ) $ (8,358 ) Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (28 ) - - (28 ) - Net loss (32,106 ) (2,707 ) (4,542 ) (36,648 ) (8,358 ) Loss from equity accounted investments (50 ) (43 ) (27 ) (77 ) 1,362 Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (32,156 ) (2,750 ) (4,569 ) (36,725 ) (6,996 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (6,412 ) 686 78 (6,334 ) 950 Loss before income tax expense (38,568 ) (2,064 ) (4,491 ) (43,059 ) (6,046 ) Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable - - - - (250 ) Change in fair value in equity securities 33,731 - - 33,731 - Net (gain) loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment 161 - - 161 - Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments 435 (122 ) (219 ) 216 (20 ) Operating income/(loss) after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) (4,241 ) (2,186 ) (4,710 ) (8,951 ) (6,316 ) PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 4,867 3,592 3,747 8,614 7,200 Operating income/(loss) before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) 626 1,406 (963 ) (337 ) 884 Interest expense 6,174 4,822 5,032 11,206 9,731 Interest income (721 ) (485 ) (586 ) (1,307 ) (934 ) Operating income/(loss) before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 6,079 5,743 3,483 9,562 9,681 Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles) 3,356 2,221 2,529 5,885 4,469 Interest adjustment (757 ) - (831 ) (1,588 ) - Stock-based compensation charges 2,644 1,804 2,377 5,021 3,563 Once-off items (refer below) 488 (816 ) 1,805 2,293 (738 ) Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP $ 11,810 $ 8,952 $ 9,363 $ 21,173 $ 16,975





Three months ended Six months ended December 31, Sep 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Once-off items comprises: Transaction costs $ 684 $ 102 $ 103 $ 787 $ 180 Transaction costs related to Adumo acquisition - 34 1,702 1,702 34 Indirect taxes provision (196 ) - - (196 ) - Income recognized incurred related to closure of legacy businesses - (952 ) - - (952 ) $ 488 $ (816 ) $ 1,805 $ 2,293 $ (738 )

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2025 we incurred significant transaction costs related to the acquisition of Adumo over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.

Indirect tax provision release relates to the reversal of a non-recurring indirect tax provision created in fiscal 2023 which was resolved in fiscal 2025 following settlement of the matter with the tax authority. Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiaries and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidation and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature.

Year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

Year ended June 30, 2024 2023 Loss attributable to Lesaka - GAAP $ (17,440 ) $ (35,074 ) Loss from equity accounted investments 1,279 5,117 Net loss before (earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (16,161 ) (29,957 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 3,363 (2,309 ) Loss before income tax expense (12,798 ) (32,266 ) Reversal of allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable (250 ) - Net (gain) loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment - 205 Impairment loss - 7,039 Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments (83 ) 222 Operating income (loss) after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) (13,131 ) (24,800 ) PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 14,419 15,149 Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) 1,288 (9,651 ) Interest expense 18,932 18,567 Interest income (2,294 ) (1,853 ) Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 17,926 7,063 Depreciation (excluding amortization of intangibles) 9,246 8,536 Stock-based compensation charges 7,911 7,309 Once-off items (refer below) 1,853 1,922 Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP $ 36,936 $ 24,830





Year ended June 30, 2024 2023 Once-off items comprises: Transaction costs $ 512 $ 850 Transaction costs related to Adumo acquisition 2,293 - (Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses (952 ) 639 Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments - (1,469 ) Employee misappropriation of company funds - 1,202 Separation of employee expense - 262 Indirect taxes provision - 438 $ 1,853 $ 1,922

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2024 we incurred significant transaction costs related to the acquisition of adumo over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.

(Income recognized) Expenses incurred related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiaries and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidation and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature. Non-recurring revenue not allocated to segments includes once off revenue recognized that we believe does not relate to either our Merchant or Consumer divisions. Employee misappropriation of company funds represents a once-off loss incurred. Indirect tax provision includes non-recurring indirect taxes which have been provided related to prior periods following an on-going investigation from a tax authority. We incurred separation costs related to the termination of certain senior-level employees, including an executive officer and senior managers, during the fiscal year and we consider these specific terminations to be of a non-recurring nature. The legacy processing adjustments represents amounts we identified during fiscal 2022 related to prior periods that are payable to third parties.



Reconciliation of revenue under GAAP to Net Revenue:

Three and six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, and three months ended September 30, 2024

Three months ended Six months ended December 31, Sep 30, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Revenue - GAAP $ 146,818 $ 143,893 $ 145,546 $ 292,364 $ 279,982 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (69,758 ) (92,163 ) (86,737 ) (156,495 ) (179,489 ) Net Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 77,060 $ 51,730 $ 58,809 $ 135,869 $ 100,493 Net Revenue / revenue 52 % 36 % 40 % 46 % 36 % Merchant revenue - GAAP $ 115,811 $ 117,182 $ 115,630 $ 231,441 $ 229,243 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (68,097 ) (89,968 ) (85,173 ) (153,270 ) (175,281 ) Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 47,714 $ 27,214 $ 30,457 $ 78,171 $ 53,962

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net earnings (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, basic:

Three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Net (loss) income

(USD '000) (L)PS, basic

(USD) Net (loss) income

(ZAR '000) (L)PS, basic

(ZAR) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP (32,134 ) (2,707 ) (0.40 ) (0.04 ) (583,694 ) (50,819 ) (7.32 ) (0.79 ) Change in fair value of equity securities, net 26,647 - 485,621 - Intangible asset amortization, net 3,553 2,624 63,495 49,104 Stock-based compensation charge 2,644 1,804 47,400 33,810 Transaction costs 684 136 12,330 2,556 Indirect taxes provision release (196 ) - (3,508 ) - Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments (161 ) - 2,886 - Amortization, net related to non-controlling interest (84 ) - (1,503 ) - Non core international - unrealized currency loss - (952 ) - (17,648 ) Fundamental 953 905 0.01 0.01 23,027 17,003 0.29 0.26

Six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

Net (loss) income

(USD '000) (L) EPS, basic

(USD) Net (loss) income

(ZAR '000) (L)EPS, basic

(ZAR) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP (36,676 ) (8,358 ) (0.46 ) (0.13 ) (664,717 ) (156,454 ) (8.29 ) (2.43 ) Change in fair value of equity securities, net 26,647 - 485,621 - Stock-based compensation charge 5,021 3,563 90,091 66,607 Intangible asset amortization, net 6,288 5,249 112,668 98,208 Transaction costs 2,489 214 44,158 4,021 Indirect taxes provision release (196 ) - (3,508 ) - Net loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments 161 - 2,886 - Intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interest (84 ) - (1,503 ) - Impairment of equity method investments - 1,167 - 22,084 Non core international - unrealized currency (gain) loss - (952 ) - (17,648 ) Allowance for doubtful EMI loans receivable - (250 ) - (4,741 ) Fundamental 3,650 633 0.05 0.01 65,696 12,077 0.82 0.19

Attachment B

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) (In thousands) REVENUE $ 146,818 $ 143,893 $ 292,364 $ 279,982 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support 101,298 114,266 212,185 221,756 Selling, general and administration 36,520 21,507 63,246 44,022 Depreciation and amortization 8,223 5,813 14,499 11,669 Transaction costs related to Adumo acquisition - 34 1,702 34 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME 777 2,273 732 2,501 CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES (33,731 ) - (33,731 ) - REVERSAL OF ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL EMI LOAN RECEIVABLE - - - 250 LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT 161 - 161 - INTEREST INCOME 721 485 1,307 934 INTEREST EXPENSE 6,174 4,822 11,206 9,731 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (38,568 ) (2,064 ) (43,059 ) (6,046 ) INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) EXPENSE (6,412 ) 686 (6,334 ) 950 NET LOSS BEFORE EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS (32,156 ) (2,750 ) (36,725 ) (6,996 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 50 43 77 (1,362 ) NET LOSS (32,106 ) (2,707 ) (36,648 ) (8,358 ) (ADD) LESS NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 28 - 28 - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA $ (32,134 ) $ (2,707 ) $ (36,676 ) $ (8,358 ) Net loss per share, in United States dollars: Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.40 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.40 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.13 )





LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands) (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (32,106 ) $ (2,707 ) $ (36,648 ) $ (8,358 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,223 5,813 14,499 11,669 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable 2,521 1,164 4,020 2,689 Movement in interest payable 1,864 (1,573 ) 3,557 191 Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities (454 ) (836 ) (264 ) (870 ) Loss on disposal of equity-accounted investments 161 - 161 - (Gain) Loss from equity-accounted investments (50 ) (43 ) (77 ) 1,362 Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable - - - (250 ) Change in fair value of equity securities 33,731 - 33,731 - Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (14 ) (163 ) (41 ) (199 ) Facility fee amortized 68 89 137 316 Stock-based compensation charge 2,644 1,804 5,021 3,563 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 65 54 65 54 Increase in accounts receivable and other receivables (11,988 ) (13,157 ) (4,295 ) (15,502 ) Increase in finance loans receivable (8,325 ) (2,889 ) (9,915 ) (3,377 ) (Increase) Decrease in inventory (4,560 ) 985 (5,449 ) 506 Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable and other payables 8,135 13,728 (9,042 ) 14,103 (Decrease) Increase in taxes payable (153 ) (654 ) 612 (346 ) Decrease in deferred taxes (8,928 ) (1,032 ) (9,374 ) (1,594 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (9,166 ) 583 (13,302 ) 3,957 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (6,318 ) (2,198 ) (10,283 ) (5,007 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 475 436 1,325 720 Acquisition of intangible assets (428 ) (47 ) (601 ) (182 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,957 ) - (3,957 ) - Proceeds from disposal of equity-accounted investment - 3,508 - 3,508 Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments - 250 - 250 Net change in settlement assets (1,266 ) (43 ) 2,304 (11,280 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (11,494 ) 1,906 (11,212 ) (11,991 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank overdraft 48,855 69,012 72,748 128,586 Repayment of bank overdraft (4,512 ) (66,048 ) (35,540 ) (128,841 ) Long-term borrowings utilized 12,903 8,557 13,677 11,028 Repayment of long-term borrowings (8,322 ) (3,184 ) (13,794 ) (5,813 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (12,586 ) (198 ) (12,586 ) (198 ) Proceeds from issue of shares 51 2 51 23 Guarantee fee (431 ) - (431 ) - Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (301 ) - (301 ) - Net change in settlement obligations 1,209 197 (2,439 ) 10,893 Net cash provided by financing activities 36,866 8,338 21,385 15,678 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (5,278 ) 2,005 (2,052 ) 1,562 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 10,928 12,832 (5,181 ) 9,206 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 49,809 55,006 65,918 58,632 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 60,737 $ 67,838 $ 60,737 $ 67,838





LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (A) December 31, June 30, 2024 2024 (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,625 $ 59,065 Restricted cash 112 6,853 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - December: $1,851; June: $1,241 and other receivables 46,203 36,667 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - December: $5,488; June: $4,644 49,529 44,058 Inventory 27,346 18,226 Total current assets before settlement assets 183,815 164,869 Settlement assets 27,550 22,827 Total current assets 211,365 187,696 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - December: $48,124; June: $49,762 42,295 31,936 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 7,649 7,280 EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 181 206 GOODWILL 200,760 138,551 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - December: $52,897; June: $46,200 125,964 111,353 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 6,278 3,446 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities 46,082 77,982 TOTAL ASSETS 640,574 558,450 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding - 6,737 Short-term credit facilities 51,152 9,351 Accounts payable 16,704 16,674 Other payables 59,416 56,051 Operating lease liability - current 3,257 2,343 Current portion of long-term borrowings 68,300 3,878 Income taxes payable 1,385 654 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 200,214 95,688 Settlement obligations 26,882 22,358 Total current liabilities 227,096 118,046 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 36,260 38,128 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 4,819 5,087 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 80,357 139,308 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 3,048 2,595 TOTAL LIABILITIES 351,580 303,164 REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK 88,957 79,429 EQUITY LESAKA EQUITY: COMMON STOCK Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: December: 80,159,292; June: 64,272,243 101 83 PREFERRED STOCK Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: December: -; June: - - - ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL 421,950 343,639 TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: December: 28,297,365; June: 25,563,808 (302,319 ) (289,733 ) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (199,969 ) (188,355 ) RETAINED EARNINGS 273,547 310,223 TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY 193,310 175,857 NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 6,727 - TOTAL EQUITY 200,037 175,857 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 640,574 $ 558,450

(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.



Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2024

2024 2023 Net loss (USD’000) (32,134 ) (5,651 ) Adjustments: Net loss on sale of equity-accounted investments 161 - Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (14 ) (163 ) Tax effects on above 4 44 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (31,983 ) (5,770 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 79,753 63,805 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 79,753 63,805 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.40 ) (0.09 ) Diluted, in USD (0.40 ) (0.09 )

Six months ended December 31, 2024 and 2024

2024 2023 Net loss (USD’000) (36,676 ) (8,358 ) Adjustments: Impairment of equity method investments - 1,167 Net gain on sale of equity-accounted investment 161 - Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (41 ) (199 ) Tax effects on above 11 54 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (36,545 ) (7,336 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 72,037 63,134 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 72,037 63,134 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.51 ) (0.12 ) Diluted, in USD (0.51 ) (0.12 )

Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share

Three months ended

December 31, Six months ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 79,753 63,805 72,037 63,134 Denominator for headline diluted loss per share 79,753 63,805 72,037 63,134

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.