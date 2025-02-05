ThinkCareBelieve: President Trump New DOGE Investigates USAID

Washington, DC, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on the Department of Government Efficiency's audit of the U.S. Government to maximize government efficiency and productivity. It is looking at data from all the government payment systems and finding waste and abuse. The article describes how tax dollars are being followed into funds such as USAID and tracking how those funds are being used. We always gripe about how wasteful our government is, well now the government is being streamlined for the utmost efficiency. But the reaction from some representatives and lawmakers has been one of anger. ThinkCareBelieve's article goes into many of the cases of wastful spending and abuse that DOGE is finding. It explains that the American People elected Donald J. Trump to be our President in a landslide majority on the basis that he clean government corruption and end the debt slavery of trillions of dollars in debt that we've been carrying and the Trillions of dollars we've been paying to service that debt. The article explains that The American People gave President Trump a mandate for change and he is carrying it out.

The article explains that President Trump has a very high approval rating with what he is doing with our government and The American People do not condone the reaction of anger and outrage from Democratic leadership. ThinkCareBelieve's article goes into several examples of USAID abuse and the actions that are being taken to rectify the waste so that the government is benefitting The American People. The second article also goes into President Trump's Press conference about taking over Gaza and overseeing its cleanup and rebuilding for all the people in the Middle East.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

