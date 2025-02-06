Advantest Opens Registration for International VOICE 2025 Developer Conference, May 12-14

TOKYO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has opened registration for its VOICE 2025 Developer Conference, held on May 12-14, at the AT&T Conference Center in Austin, Texas. This year's conference is open to the international community of users and strategic partners engaged with Advantest's SoC test platforms, namely V93000 and T2000.

The event will feature more than 80 technical presentations organized into nine tracks. A Technology Kiosk Showcase will highlight a wide array of Advantest's test solutions, including system-level test, material handling test cells, device interfaces and data infrastructure solutions. Additionally, a Partner's Expo will present innovative semiconductor test solutions from Advantest's strategic solution partners.

During the event, thought leaders will present their insights on semiconductor test and the current state of the industry. VOICE 2025 will feature keynotes addressing the impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) markets on advancements in device design and test, as well as emerging technology trends. This year’s keynote lineup will feature John Yi, Fellow, AMD and Andrew Yick, senior director, product and test engineering, Marvell Technology. Advantest is also pleased to invite Roy Meade, TIE executive director of strategic partnerships, University of Texas.

Quick and easy online registration is available via https://voice.advantest.com/register/. For information on group discounts, please email corpcomms@advantest.com. The AT&T Conference Center in Austin, Texas, is now accepting room reservations for VOICE 2025. Attendees can receive a special VOICE conference rate if they book via https://book.passkey.com/go/ADVANT0525.

In addition, a Workshop Day will be held on May 15, featuring hands-on sessions covering advanced RF modulation and demodulation on the V93000 SoC Test System. Interested parties may register for sessions of their choice. Learn more at https://voice.advantest.com/workshop-day/.

A variety of packages are available for companies interested in sponsorship opportunities at VOICE 2025. Details on 2025 sponsorships are available at https://voice.advantest.com/sponsor-opportunities/ or by emailing corpcomms@advantest.com.

More details about the event, including the event agenda, are available on the VOICE 2025 website at https://voice.advantest.com/. As VOICE 2025 draws closer, visit https://voice.advantest.com/spread-the-word/ for more ways to connect and get involved.

About VOICE 2025

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications. For event updates, follow #VOICE2025 on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

