Garrett Motion to Hold Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday February 20, 2025

PLYMOUTH, Mich. and ROLLE, Switzerland, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX), a leading provider of differentiated automotive technology, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, February 20, 2025, prior to the opening of the market trading in the United States.

Garrett will host a conference call that same day at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET. To participate in the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (U.S.) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 8581315.

The conference call will also be webcast and will include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting materials, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Garrett Motion website at https://investors.garrettmotion.com/. A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 4042707. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.

A differentiated technology leader, Garrett Motion has a 70-year history of innovation in the automotive sector (cars, trucks) and beyond (off-highway equipment, marine, power generators). Its expertise in turbocharging has enabled significant reductions in engine size, fuel consumption, and CO 2 emissions. Garrett is expanding its positive impact by developing differentiated technology solutions for Zero Emission Vehicles, such as fuel cell compressors for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as electric propulsion and thermal management systems for battery electric vehicles. Garrett has five R&D centers, 13 manufacturing facilities and a team of more than 9,000 employees in more than 20 countries. Its mission is to enable the transportation industry to advance motion through unique, differentiated innovation. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Cyril Grandjean

+1 734 392 55 04

investorrelations@garrettmotion.com

MEDIA

Amanda Jones

+41 79 601 07 87

Amanda.jones@garrettmotion.com