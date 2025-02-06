ConnectWise and IT Nation Launch 2025 PitchIT Accelerator Program Fueling Startup Innovation: Applications Open Now

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Nation , a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to elevating the IT ecosystem to new heights, today announced the launch of its PitchIT™ accelerator program, a prestigious worldwide competition dedicated to incubating growth among ConnectWise’s startup integration partners in the MSP space.

Now in its seventh year, ConnectWise PitchIT has attracted over 150 participants, with this year’s competition set to be the largest yet. Applicants participate in a 16-week business transformation course, receiving mentorship from industry experts covering sales, marketing, branding and messaging, product security, and pitch development. Their progress is evaluated by industry-leading judges, vendors, and podcasters across various MSP communities. Three finalists are chosen and then paired with a dedicated coach to refine their pitch before presenting it live at IT Nation Connect 2025, taking place in Orlando, Florida in November.

“At ConnectWise, we are committed to three core promises to our partners: making it easier to do business with us, investing in partner growth, and driving more innovation, faster,” said Manny Rivelo, CEO at ConnectWise. “That’s exactly what PitchIT is all about—giving companies a chance to create solutions that integrate with our platform and make our partners’ businesses more efficient, profitable, and secure. With this program, we empower our partners with tools that enhance their efficiency, profitability, and security, reinforcing our dedication to their success and ensuring we remain a partner they can grow with.”

The PitchIT accelerator program is a testament to ConnectWise and IT Nation’s commitment to helping MSPs discover new, innovative solutions while giving vendors the tools to grow. In addition to mentorship, resources, and passes to IT Nation Connect, contestants gain access to ConnectWise’s extensive network of 45,000+ partners. With ConnectWise partnerships generating over 1 million impressions annually, contestants benefit from unmatched visibility and industry reach.

“We’re thrilled to see the PitchIT program continue to reach new heights, with more global applicants and an increasingly competitive contest every year,” stated Sean Lardo, VP of Communities at IT Nation. “This program isn’t just about growth. It’s about innovation that truly transforms the MSP community. By working closely with participants, ConnectWise and IT Nation provide the tools, resources, and expert support they need to create game-changing solutions that allow our partners to grow. We’re proud to play a role in their journey and can’t wait to see the impact this year’s participants are bound to make!”

ConnectWise offers global opportunities for startups and emerging companies in the MSP industry, whether in EMEA, APAC, or the Americas. With customized regional support, access to a network of over 45,000 partners worldwide, and comprehensive empowerment and support, ConnectWise helps entrepreneurs achieve product-market fit and gain traction in their local and global markets. Additionally, the company’s global network and marketplace link businesses with potential users and new opportunities, fostering expansion and entry into untapped markets.

"The PitchIT program and cohort were instrumental in launching ThreatMate into the Managed Service Provider market. We not only got great exposure from PitchIT events and podcasts but also hands-on coaching from the community of experienced MSP professionals PitchIT brought to bear week in and week out," said ThreatMate CEO Anup Ghosh. "Today we are also proud to announce a $3.2M seed round led by Top Down Ventures with Runtime Ventures and Blu Ventures participating. Without a doubt, being part of the PitchIT cohort helped separate us from the pack of early-stage companies."

ConnectWise actively encourages participation from every continent. There is no cost associated with applying and no cost if accepted. ConnectWise is awarding $100,000 in grant award money to the top 2 finishers ($70,000 for 1st place, $30,000 for 2nd). Interested participants can submit their applications online until April 30.

ThreatMate is an AI-powered cybersecurity startup revolutionizing attack surface management for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). See www.threatmate.com for more information.

To learn more about the PitchIT Accelerator Program and apply, please visit https://www.connectwise.com/theitnation/pitchit .

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together the brightest minds from Managed Solution Providers (MSPs) and IT channel vendors worldwide. Our shared culture, rooted in the Go-Giver philosophy, enables us to harness collective wisdom for mutual growth. Our mission is to empower individuals who align with this worldview by providing purpose-built tools and success frameworks. These resources are designed to help our members define goals, create strategic plans, and execute with precision. At IT Nation, we are dedicated to cultivating an environment where innovation, education, planning, accountability, and celebration serve as the pillars of success. The IT Nation inspires excellence, collaboration fuels advancement, and shared success drives us toward our mission: Wise Together, Rise Together. Learn more at www.connectwise.com/theitnation .

