GNSS Market Size to Surpass 454.46 Billion by 2032, at 9.06% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

The GNSS Market Size was valued at USD 208.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 454.46 billion by 2032, and grow at a CAGR of 9.06% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

Rapid Growth of GNSS Market Driven by Autonomous Vehicle Advancements

The GNSS market is experiencing significant growth, largely driven by the increasing adoption of GNSS technology in autonomous vehicles. A key example is Tier IV’s Minibus 2.0, which meets Japan’s Level 4 autonomous driving standards, emphasizing the need for precise GNSS-based positioning. By combining GNSS with sensors like LiDAR, radars, cameras, and IMUs, autonomous systems achieve enhanced safety, precision, and performance. Modern GNSS solutions utilize multiple global satellite constellations, delivering lane-level accuracy and near-perfect integrity, which is critical for Level 4 vehicles. The integration of GNSS with LiDAR also improves system robustness, supporting vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication for better interaction with surroundings. Moreover, advanced methods like dual-input interval type-2 fuzzy inference systems, improving accuracy by over 63%, enhance GNSS’s reliability. Automotive-grade GNSS chipsets, compact and cost-effective, are fueling the widespread adoption of GNSS in the automotive sector, driving further growth in the market.

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 208.25 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 454.46 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.06% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers • The Expanding Role of GNSS in Meeting the Rising Demand for Location-Based Services.

GNSS Market Dominance and Rapid Growth: Global Constellations Lead, LBS and Agriculture Drive Future Expansion

By Type

The Global Constellations segment is leading the GNSS market, accounting for around 44% of the share in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the widespread use of global satellite systems like GPS (USA), GLONASS (Russia), Galileo (EU), and BeiDou (China), which provide comprehensive coverage for applications in autonomous vehicles, aviation, and maritime navigation. These systems are critical for accurate navigation and geolocation worldwide.

The Satellite-based Augmentation System (SBAS) segment is the fastest-growing, driven by the increasing demand for enhanced accuracy and reliability in sectors such as aviation, transportation, and precision agriculture. As SBAS continues to support high-precision and safety-critical applications, its integration with technologies like AI and machine learning is expected to drive its growth, making it a key player in the evolving GNSS market.

By Application

The Location-Based Services (LBS) segment is leading the GNSS market, representing around 25% of the market share in 2023. LBS utilizes GNSS technology for applications like navigation, real-time tracking, and mapping, driven by the widespread use of smartphones, wearables, and IoT devices. The growth of on-demand services, such as ride-hailing and food delivery, further boosts LBS demand, making it integral to sectors like transportation, logistics, and tourism. As GNSS technology advances with multi-constellation systems and 5G networks, LBS continues to improve in accuracy and efficiency.

The Agriculture segment is the fastest-growing, fueled by the adoption of precision agriculture, which optimizes farming operations through GNSS-enabled equipment for mapping, irrigation, and crop management. This technology, combined with drones and IoT, enhances productivity, sustainability, and resource management, driving significant growth in agriculture.

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Market - Key Segments

By Type

Global Constellations

Regional Constellations

Satellite-based Augmentation

By Application

Rail

Aviation

Maritime

Surveying

Time Synch

Agriculture

LBS

Road

Others

North America Dominates GNSS Market in 2023, While Asia-Pacific Set to Drive Rapid Growth from 2024 to 2032

In 2023, North America leads the GNSS market, holding approximately 44% of the global share, driven by advanced technological infrastructure and high demand for GNSS applications in industries such as autonomous vehicles, aerospace, telecommunications, and defense. The United States and Canada are at the forefront, with substantial investments in these sectors, where GNSS plays a critical role in precision navigation and positioning. The U.S. military's reliance on GNSS for defense and security, along with the growth of smart cities and IoT applications, further accelerates demand. North America is also a major contributor to satellite-based augmentation systems, enhancing GNSS accuracy. Ongoing public and private sector investments, along with strong government support for initiatives like GPS infrastructure modernization and autonomous vehicle development, ensure the region's continued leadership in the global GNSS market.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by advancements in automotive technology, precision farming, infrastructure development, and consumer electronics adoption. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key contributors to this growth.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.) – GNSS chipsets, GPS receivers

– GNSS chipsets, GPS receivers Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.) – GNSS receivers, signal processors

– GNSS receivers, signal processors Trimble Inc. (U.S.) – GNSS receivers, software for surveying and mapping

– GNSS receivers, software for surveying and mapping Rockwell Collins (U.S.) – GNSS receivers for aviation, military-grade GNSS products

– GNSS receivers for aviation, military-grade GNSS products Broadcom Inc. (U.S.) – GNSS chipsets, GPS and GNSS receivers

– GNSS chipsets, GPS and GNSS receivers Hexagon AB (Sweden) – GNSS solutions for surveying, precision farming

– GNSS solutions for surveying, precision farming Furuno Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan) – Marine GNSS navigation systems, GPS receivers

– Marine GNSS navigation systems, GPS receivers Laird Plc. (U.K.) – GNSS antennas, positioning solutions

– GNSS antennas, positioning solutions Cobham Plc. (U.K.) – GNSS products for defense, aviation applications

– GNSS products for defense, aviation applications L3Harris Corporation (U.S.) – Military GNSS receivers, tactical navigation systems

– Military GNSS receivers, tactical navigation systems Topcon Corporation (Japan) – GNSS receivers for construction and agriculture

– GNSS receivers for construction and agriculture Garmin Ltd. (U.S.) – GNSS navigation systems for automotive and marine

– GNSS navigation systems for automotive and marine Septentrio (Belgium) – High-precision GNSS receivers, industrial solutions

– High-precision GNSS receivers, industrial solutions NavCom Technology, Inc. (U.S.) – GNSS receivers for agriculture and mapping

– GNSS receivers for agriculture and mapping Syntony GNSS (France) – GNSS simulation and testing equipment

Recent Development

December 16, 2024 – Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, has launched a comprehensive avionics modernization program for Beechcraft King Air and Hawker aircraft, upgrading them with Pro Line Fusion and Pro Line 21 systems. The initiative aims to enhance aircraft performance, safety, and efficiency while reducing pilot workload and improving situational awareness.

October 6, 2024 – Garmin's Forerunner 945 smartwatch, which is now 52% off, leverages GNSS technology for precise fitness tracking and navigation. This includes support for multiple satellite systems like GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, ensuring accurate location data for outdoor activities such as running, cycling, and hiking.

