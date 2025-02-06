Opioid Use Disorder Market Size Projected to Hit USD 9.02 Billion by 2032 - SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opioid Use Disorder Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Opioid Use Disorder Market size was valued at USD 3.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.02 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The Opioid use disorder OUD market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of opioid addiction, improving treatment options, and favourable government policies for reviving the opioid crisis.





Get a Sample Report of Opioid Use Disorder Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3018

Market Analysis

The opioid crisis continues to be one of the biggest public health issues in the world, and there are millions of opioid-dependent people. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 27 million people will suffer from opioid use disorder in 2023, with the United States being one of the most affected regions. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that opioid-related overdose deaths surpassed 80,000 in 2023, highlighting the urgent need for effective treatment solutions. Over the past few years, governments and healthcare organizations have taken a renewed interest in expanding access to evidence-based treatments for OUD. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced $1.5 billion in funding to focus on medication-assisted treatment, or MAT, programs to combat the emerging opioid crisis in 2023. Likewise, the EU announced a USD 500 million plan to promote addiction treatment and harm reduction measures among member states.

The introduction of innovative therapies and the expansion of telemedicine platforms have also contributed to market growth. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also added two new OUD medications in 2023 alone, one of which is the long-acting injectable formulation of buprenorphine which has been proven to provide higher patient compliance rates than traditional oral therapies. Moreover, the FDA Digital Health Innovation Plan has provided an opportunity to utilize digital tools, including mobile applications and remote monitoring systems, in OUD treatment regimens.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Indivior PLC (Sublocade, Suboxone)

Alkermes plc (Vivitrol, Aristada)

Purdue Pharma L.P. (Hysingla ER, Butrans)

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals (Brixadi, Probuphine)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (Belbuca, Bunavail)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Probuphine Implant, ProNeura)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Buprenorphine, Naloxone Tablets)

Camurus AB (Buvidal, Episil Oral Liquid)

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals (Methadose, Roxicodone)

Orexo AB (Zubsolv, Abstral)

Opioid Use Disorder Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 3.7 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.02 billion CAGR CAGR of 10.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Incidence of Opioid Addiction, Rising Awareness About Availability of Treatment Options, and Favourable Government Initiatives.

Segmentation Insights

By Drug Class

In 2023, the Buprenorphine segment dominated the market and accounted for 58% of the global revenue share. Buprenorphine, a partial opioid agonist, is widely used in MAT programs due to its effectiveness in reducing cravings and withdrawal symptoms. The segment’s growth is further supported by the introduction of novel formulations, such as sublingual films and extended-release injections, which enhance patient adherence and convenience.

The Methadone segment also held a significant market share, driven by its long-standing use in OUD treatment. However, the Naltrexone segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to its non-addictive properties and increasing adoption in outpatient settings.

By Route of Administration

The Injectable route of administration had the highest market share at 60% of the revenue in 2023. Long-acting formulations, such as injectable buprenorphine and naltrexone, offer a modality to provide prolonged therapeutic effects with less frequent dosing and improve patient outcomes.

The oral route of administration captured considerable market share owing to the easy accessibility of oral buprenorphine and methadone formulations among other oral medications.

By Distribution Channel

In 2023, Hospital Pharmacies dominated the market, contributing 46% of the revenue share. Hospital pharmacies play a critical role in dispensing OUD medications, particularly for patients undergoing inpatient treatment. The Retail Pharmacies segment followed closely, driven by the increasing availability of OUD medications in community settings.

Need any customization research on Opioid Use Disorder Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3018

Opioid Use Disorder Market Segments

By Drug Class

Naltrexone

Buprenorphine BELBUCA Sublocade Suboxone Zubsolv Others

Methadone

Others

By Route Of Administration

Oral Administration

Injectable Administration

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the market with a share of 66% of global revenue in 2023. This high prevalence of opioid addiction coupled with the government support for OUD treatment programs and the availability of healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors responsible for the strong dominance of the region. In 2023, the U.S. government allocated USD 8 billion to address the opioid crisis, including funding for MAT programs and addiction prevention initiatives.

The Europe OUD Treatments market accounted significant share owing to the growing awareness regarding opioid addiction and increasing adoption of harm reduction approaches. Specifically, in 2023, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) endorsed new OUD pharmacotherapies, including a once-monthly injectable formulation of buprenorphine. Countries, including the UK and Germany, have also increased access to the life-saving medication, naloxone, for opioid overdose.

The global opioid use disorder treatment market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period due to the increasing opioid consumption along with developing healthcare infrastructure. Addiction treatment programs and public awareness campaigns are being funded by governments in countries such as China and India. As an example, USD 200 million was budgeted by India’s National Health Mission in 2023 for the treatment of substance abuse, encompassing opioid use disorder.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Indivior PLC released an improved version of once-monthly injectable buprenorphine in the U.S., increasing convenience and adherence to treatment in an already addressed problem.

In February 2024, Camurus AB received EMA approval for its extended-release buprenorphine injection, expanding access to innovative OUD treatments in Europe.

In January 2024, The Canadian government announced a USD 300 million investment in OUD treatment programs, including funding for telemedicine and community-based initiatives.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3018

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Treatment and Medication Volume (2020-2032)

5.3 Healthcare Spending (2023)

5.4 Adoption of Digital Health Solutions (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Opioid Use Disorder Market by Drug Class

8. Opioid Use Disorder Market by Route Of Administration

9. Opioid Use Disorder Market by Distribution Channel

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Opioid Use Disorder Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/opioid-use-disorder-market-3018

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.