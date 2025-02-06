Ambulatory EHR Market Size to Hit USD 9.27 Billion by 2032, Driven by Technological Innovations and Increasing Healthcare Digitalization - SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambulatory EHR Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider report published in February 2025, The Global Ambulatory EHR Market size was valued at USD 5.62 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.27 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The market is fueled by the ongoing digital transformation in healthcare, coupled with the growing need for streamlined patient management, improved operational efficiency, and the seamless integration of data across healthcare systems.

As healthcare systems globally emphasize the adoption of advanced technological solutions, the demand for Ambulatory EHR systems has skyrocketed. The growing focus on patient-centric care, coupled with efforts to reduce operational costs, has further encouraged healthcare providers to transition to electronic health record systems. In particular, the adoption of cloud-based platforms has allowed healthcare institutions to cut down on upfront infrastructure costs while ensuring enhanced data accessibility, scalability, and remote collaboration.





Market Overview

The Ambulatory EHR market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing demand for enhanced patient care and operational efficiency in outpatient settings. Cloud-based solutions, in particular, have revolutionized how healthcare providers manage patient information, offering benefits such as remote access, data storage, and better collaboration between healthcare providers. The shift toward digitization has also been accelerated by the growing prevalence of telemedicine and virtual care, necessitating secure and integrated systems for managing patient records.

Demand for Ambulatory EHR solutions has surged across small and medium-sized healthcare providers, who increasingly adopt cloud-based solutions due to their affordability and ease of use. However, supply-side challenges related to ensuring system interoperability, data security, and compliance with healthcare regulations remain crucial considerations for market players. As the healthcare sector continues to focus on streamlining processes and enhancing the quality of care, the demand for integrated EHR systems is expected to expand further.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

athenahealth, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

AdvancedMD, Inc.

Ambulatory EHR Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.62 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.27 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.73% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing demand for digitization in healthcare settings, particularly among outpatient clinics. Cloud-based EHR solutions are playing a crucial role in driving market expansion.

Segmentation Analysis

By Delivery Mode: Cloud-Based EHR Solutions Lead the Market

The cloud-based delivery mode dominated the Ambulatory EHR market in 2023, capturing 62.2% of the market share. Cloud-based solutions have seen widespread adoption due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. These systems are particularly attractive to small and medium-sized healthcare providers due to the reduction in upfront capital expenditure and maintenance costs. Cloud-based EHRs allow for remote access, enabling healthcare professionals to collaborate effectively, irrespective of geographical barriers, which has become especially relevant in the post-pandemic world where telehealth and remote care are gaining prominence.

With increased regulatory support and telehealth expansion, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, as healthcare providers continue to embrace digital solutions that streamline operations and ensure compliance.

By Application: Practice Management Leads, Population Health Management Grows Rapidly

In 2023, practice management emerged as the leading application in the Ambulatory EHR market, holding around 33.5% of the market share. Practice management systems are designed to streamline administrative tasks such as scheduling, billing, and patient management, reducing the administrative burden on healthcare providers. These systems help healthcare practices improve efficiency, enhance patient care, and reduce operational costs, making them indispensable tools in outpatient clinics.

The fastest-growing application, however, is population health management, fueled by the transition toward value-based care and the increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare. With a focus on managing entire patient populations, these systems allow healthcare providers to identify at-risk groups, monitor chronic conditions, and deliver targeted interventions. As healthcare shifts toward long-term health management, the demand for population health management tools is expected to accelerate, contributing significantly to the market's expansion.

Key Ambulatory EHR Market Segments

By Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Application

Practice Management

Patient Management

E-Prescribing

Referral Management

Population Health Management

Decision Support

Health Analytics

By Practice Size

Large Practices

Small-To-Medium Sized Practices

Solo Practices

By End User

Hospital-Owned Ambulatory Centers

Independent Centers

Others

Recent Developments

January 2025 : Surgical Information Systems (SIS) ranked #1 in Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) IT user satisfaction for the tenth consecutive year, based on a survey of 1,914 physicians, clinicians, and administrative staff. SIS earned top ratings in 12 out of 18 key performance indicators related to outpatient perioperative software solutions.

: Surgical Information Systems (SIS) ranked #1 in Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) IT user satisfaction for the tenth consecutive year, based on a survey of 1,914 physicians, clinicians, and administrative staff. SIS earned top ratings in 12 out of 18 key performance indicators related to outpatient perioperative software solutions. June 2024 : Oracle introduced a new Clinical Digital Assistant, powered by generative AI. This voice-enabled tool integrates with ambulatory clinic EHRs, aiming to reduce physicians' documentation time by up to 40%, minimizing the need for managing drop-down menus and excessive scrolling.

: Oracle introduced a new Clinical Digital Assistant, powered by generative AI. This voice-enabled tool integrates with ambulatory clinic EHRs, aiming to reduce physicians' documentation time by up to 40%, minimizing the need for managing drop-down menus and excessive scrolling. April 2024: Allscripts announced the launch of its new EHR solution tailored for outpatient clinics. The solution integrates artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize clinical workflows and enhance patient engagement.

Regional Analysis

North America led the Ambulatory EHR market, holding the largest revenue share. The region’s dominance is attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and regulatory support for digital health solutions. In 2023, North America accounted for approximately 45% of the total market share. The rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions, alongside the growing demand for telehealth, has further boosted the market’s growth in this region. Additionally, ongoing efforts by the U.S. government to promote interoperability through initiatives like the 21st Century Cures Act are expected to drive the adoption of EHR solutions.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing digitalization in healthcare and the rising demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions. Countries like China and India are witnessing rapid growth in the healthcare sector, with more healthcare providers adopting EHR systems to improve operational efficiency and patient care. The increasing elderly population and the growing incidence of chronic diseases further fuel the need for digitized healthcare solutions in the region.





