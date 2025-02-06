Underwater Robotics Market to Cross USD 13.59 billion by 2032, at 14.59% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Underwater Robotics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Underwater Robotics Market Size was valued at USD 4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.59 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.59% from 2024-2032.”

Advancements in Underwater Robotics Fuel Market Expansion across Key Industries

The underwater robotics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand from industries like oil and gas, marine research, defense, and offshore infrastructure. These advancements have led to the development of highly capable robotic systems that can perform complex tasks at greater depths with higher accuracy. A key factor in this growth is the ability of underwater robots to gather vital data, observe ecosystems, and explore previously inaccessible areas. For example, a 2025 breakthrough in China produced an underwater robot that can operate near the seabed without causing disturbances. This enhances its use in sensitive environments. The demand for these robots is also fueled by their ability to improve efficiency and reduce risks, especially in hazardous environments. AI-powered autonomous underwater vehicles, such as the one introduced by Beam in September 2024, are further driving the market as industries seek innovative solutions for tasks like offshore wind farm inspections and marine conservation.

Get a Sample Report of Underwater Robotics Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5579

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ATLAS MARIDAN Aps (ATLAS Scan, ATLAS DP)

(ATLAS Scan, ATLAS DP) Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc . (Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Systems, Docking Systems)

. (Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) Systems, Docking Systems) General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (Bluefin-21 ROV, Bluefin-12)

(Bluefin-21 ROV, Bluefin-12) ECA GROUP (AUVs, ROVs)

(AUVs, ROVs) International Submarine Engineering Limited (AUVs, ROVs)

(AUVs, ROVs) Eddyfi Technologies (ECT-Scanner, ROV-Optics)

(ECT-Scanner, ROV-Optics) Oceaneering International, Inc. (ROV Systems, Smart ROV)

(ROV Systems, Smart ROV) Saab AB (Seaeye Falcon, Seaeye Leopard)

(Seaeye Falcon, Seaeye Leopard) TechnipFMC plc (Schilling Robotics ROV, ROV Tools)

(Schilling Robotics ROV, ROV Tools) Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd. (Work-Class ROVs, Survey ROVs)

(Work-Class ROVs, Survey ROVs) Fugro N.V . (ROVs, AUVs)

. (ROVs, AUVs) Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Gavia AUV, Teledyne SeaBotix ROVs)

(Teledyne Gavia AUV, Teledyne SeaBotix ROVs) Atlas Elektronik GmbH (Seafox, SeaPilot)

(Seafox, SeaPilot) Kongsberg Maritime (Hydroid AUVs, Kongsberg ROVs)

(Hydroid AUVs, Kongsberg ROVs) Schilling Robotics LLC (a TechnipFMC company) (DeepWater ROV, ROV Tools)

(a TechnipFMC company) (DeepWater ROV, ROV Tools) Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (Triton ROV, Forum ROV Systems)

(Triton ROV, Forum ROV Systems) Hydroid, Inc. (a Kongsberg company) (Hydroid Remus AUVs, Hydroid Remus 6000)

(Hydroid Remus AUVs, Hydroid Remus 6000) BIRNS, Inc. (BIRNS Apollo, BIRNS Nautilus)

(BIRNS Apollo, BIRNS Nautilus) Perry Slingsby Systems (a Triton Group company) (ROVs, Tooling Systems)

(ROVs, Tooling Systems) Seabotix, Inc. (a Saab company) (LBV150 ROV, LBV300 ROV)

(LBV150 ROV, LBV300 ROV) Subsea 7 S.A. (ROV Services, AUV Services)

(ROV Services, AUV Services) VideoRay LLC (Pro4 ROV, Mission Specialist ROV)

(Pro4 ROV, Mission Specialist ROV) DOF Subsea AS (ROV Services, AUV Services)

(ROV Services, AUV Services) Komatsu (Lunar Excavator, Autonomous Underwater Robot).

Underwater Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.59% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV))

• By Application (Defense & Security, Commercial Exploration, Scientific Research, Others) Key Drivers • Offshore Oil & Gas Growth Drives Demand for Underwater Robotics in Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair Operations.

• Technological Advancements Enhance Efficiency, Durability, and Capabilities of Underwater Robotics for Expanded Market Applications.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on Underwater Robotics Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/5579

Dominance and Growth in the Underwater Robotics Market by Type and Application

By Type

In 2023, the Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) segment led the Underwater Robotics Market, capturing about 79% of the revenue share, driven by their extensive use in offshore oil and gas operations for inspections, repairs, and maintenance at great depths. ROVs' versatility and reliability also make them popular in marine research and military applications.

The Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) segment, however, is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 17.82% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by AUVs' ability to operate autonomously, allowing for longer missions and efficient data collection in scientific, environmental, and defense applications.

By Application

In 2023, the Commercial Exploration segment dominated the Underwater Robotics Market, accounting for approximately 42% of the revenue share. This leadership is driven by the rising demand for underwater robots in offshore oil and gas exploration, mining, and renewable energy projects, where they are essential for inspections, maintenance, and data collection at great depths. Their operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness further bolster their popularity.

The Scientific Research segment is expected to grow the fastest, with a projected CAGR of 16.07% from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing use of underwater robotics in environmental monitoring, oceanographic research, and marine biology.

Europe Leads, While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region in the Underwater Robotics Market

In 2023, Europe led the Underwater Robotics Market with a 34% revenue share, owing to its strong presence in sectors like offshore oil and gas, maritime defense, and renewable energy, where underwater robotics are essential for operations. Europe's advanced infrastructure, technological innovations, and the presence of key industry players have helped maintain its leadership.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 17.03% from 2024 to 2032. This rapid expansion is driven by industrialization, increased investments in offshore oil and gas exploration, and a growing emphasis on environmental sustainability in countries such as China, Japan, and India. As these economies continue to adopt cutting-edge technology and research, the demand for underwater robotics in both commercial and scientific applications is expected to surge, making Asia Pacific the fastest-growing region in the market.

Purchase Single User PDF of Underwater Robotics Market Report (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5579

Recent Development

Jan 28, 2025, Komatsu and Asunaro Aoki Construction have unveiled an electric underwater dozer capable of operating at depths of up to 160 feet. The concept was showcased at CES 2025, aiming to revolutionize underwater construction with remote control operation, enhancing ecological restoration and disaster relief efforts.

September 26, 2024, Teledyne Marine Partners with iOne Resources, Teledyne Marine has appointed iOne Resources Inc. as its official distributor in the Philippines, representing several key brands including RESON, ODOM Hydrographic, and Gavia. The partnership will enhance the region's access to advanced marine scientific solutions, such as sonar systems, AUVs, and environmental monitoring tools.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rates of Emerging Technologies

5.2 Environmental Impact Metrics

5.3 Volume Insights for the Underwater Robotics

5.4 Cost Analysis

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Underwater Robotics Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Underwater Robotics Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access More Research Insights of Underwater Robotics Market Growth & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/underwater-robotics-market-5579

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.