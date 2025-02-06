DP World Celebrates 20 Years of Growth & Innovation in U.S. Logistics

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, celebrates the 20th anniversary of its operations in the United States. The milestone marks two decades of transformative growth and innovation since the Dubai-based company acquired CSX World Terminals on February 8, 2005.

DP World began business in the U.S. as a leading provider of ports and terminals across the Americas. Over the past 20 years, the company has evolved into a leading logistics provider, offering end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chain efficiency and connect businesses to global markets. With its regional headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, DP World employs over 4,200 people nationwide, contributing to a workforce of more than 16,000 across the Americas.

In addition to operating the South Carolina Gateway Logistics Park, the company operates 36 contract logistics facilities across the U.S., with key locations in California, Florida, Michigan, and Texas. Its freight forwarding network also connects 13 major hubs including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, ensuring comprehensive coverage and reliable service nationwide.

The company manages port and logistics operations in 12 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, and Suriname.

Over the past two decades, DP World has strengthened its presence in the U.S. through strategic investments and acquisitions including syncreon in 2021, CFR Rinkens in 2023, and Cargo Services Far East in 2024. These acquisitions strengthened the company’s footprint and enhanced its ability to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions.

Today, the company specializes in contract logistics and freight forwarding services for the high-growth automotive, technology, eCommerce, and manufacturing industries. In 2024, DP World handled over 100 million products in the U.S., contributing to its global throughput of 100 million TEUs.

Beyond logistics, DP World plays a key role in global humanitarian efforts, including logistics for U.S.-based development and humanitarian organizations such as USAID.

H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group CEO of DP World, said: “Our 20th anniversary in the U.S. reflects our ability to adapt, lead, and innovate in a dynamic industry. Looking ahead, we remain committed to empowering global trade by building supply chains that are efficient, sustainable, and customer focused.”

Brian Enright, CEO & Managing Director, DP World Americas, said: “For two decades, DP World has been a vital part of the logistics landscape across the Americas. Here in the U.S., our growth reflects the hard work of our team and our commitment to delivering world-class supply chain solutions. As we celebrate this anniversary, we are more motivated than ever to continue delivering and developing resilient, innovative, and sustainable supply chains that connect our customers to the world.”

The company also invests in disaster relief efforts, with its donation to the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund following Hurricane Helene, and has actively strengthened U.S.-Mexico trade ties through its partnership with the Northeast Chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce.

DP World is also deeply engaged in global sporting events. As the Worldwide Partner of the Ryder Cup through 2027, the company is preparing to support the 2025 Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, New York, this September. In 2024, DP World helped bring cricket to North America with its Beyond Boundaries initiative.

As the Official Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team since 2023, DP World transported the entirety of McLaren Racing's garage and hospitality units from the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, to the inaugural Formula 1 race in Las Vegas. The company relied on a multimodal strategy that blended electric and bio-fueled transport to move 1,500 tons of equipment with less emissions.

