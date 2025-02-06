Combat Veteran and Global Rescue Expert Bryan Stern to Keynote 38th Annual Safety in Action® Conference

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Safety in Action® Conference announces Bryan Stern, Chairman and Founder of Grey Bull Rescue Foundation and a decorated combat veteran, as the keynote speaker for this year's premier safety event. A seasoned intelligence and special operations leader, Stern brings over 27 years of service, specializing in hostage rescue, counter-terrorism, emergency management, and crisis response. A Purple Heart recipient and 9/11 first responder, he has executed over 700 high-stakes missions across Afghanistan, Ukraine, Russia, Sudan, Haiti, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, Israel, and the United States, personally leading the rescue of more than 7,100 Americans and allies with his nonprofit.

Stern’s frontline experience spans some of the world’s most dangerous environments, from war zones to natural disasters, including missions during the Maui wildfires, Hurricane Ian, and the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in North Carolina and Florida and just recently the wildfires in California. His expertise in high-pressure decision-making, rapid response coordination, and operational leadership provides an unparalleled perspective on safety, resilience, and mission success—principles that directly translate to industrial safety environments.

"Our commitment to our attendees is to always bring fresh, transformative perspectives to workplace safety, and Bryan Stern embodies that," says Ryan Gallagher, Senior Vice President at DEKRA North America and Executive Sponsor for the Safety in Action Conference. "His extensive experience leading high-stakes rescue missions showcases the ultimate importance of safety protocols, team collaboration, and authentic leadership – elements that are crucial in improving safety performance."

The 38th Annual Safety in Action Conference, designed by safety professionals for safety professionals, provides attendees with practical, actionable strategies for improving workplace safety. Stern's keynote will highlight the critical connection between leadership and team trust.

"In the most extreme environments—combat zones, disaster areas, and other high-risk operations — hazards are ever present. Safety isn’t about checklists; it’s about a mindset, discipline, and execution. The safety of my team and the safety of the people we rescue is paramount to our operations and success under all conditions and environments. I look forward to bringing battlefield-tested strategies to this conference to help organizations build a culture of readiness, safety, and leadership,” says Stern.

The conference continues its tradition of bringing safety enthusiasts from various industries together to network, share best practices, and learn cutting-edge solutions for today's most pressing safety challenges. For registration and additional information about the 38th Annual Safety in Action Conference, visit safetyinaction.com.

