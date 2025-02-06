Porsche Macan Electric wins Best EV in MotorWeek’s Drivers’ Choice Awards

Atlanta, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche Macan Electric compact crossover SUV has been chosen as Best EV in MotorWeek’s annual Drivers’ Choice Awards. To be considered for an award, all vehicles must first go through MotorWeek’s testing process and the potential candidates must excel in multiple subjective and objective elements within its respective segment. MotorWeek came away impressed with the electrified interpretation of the already award-winning Macan name plate.



Thanks to a 100kWh battery with up to 270kW of DC fast charging capability, powerful permanent magnet motors, and an engaging chassis, the Macan Electric combines practicality with Porsche-typical dynamic performance, all in a crossover SUV body.



“The Porsche Macan Electric is an important attempt by Porsche to get fans of its most popular nameplate familiar with an all-electric automotive destiny. After driving the Macan Electric, we think they have hit the nail on the head. Available in four trim levels, all have a commendable driving range, spanning from 315 miles for the standard Macan, to 288 for the Macan Turbo, and that’s despite the Turbo having a peak output of 630 horsepower,” said creator and host of MotorWeek, John Davis.



“We also appreciate that all Macan Electrics ride on air suspension, with Porsche Active Suspension Management standard. Paired to a 52/48 weight distribution, and low center of gravity, the Macan Electric is performance-geared at all levels, and one that leaves no doubt it was engineered to be pure Porsche.”



“Thank you to John Davis and the crew, and I’m pleased to see the Macan has earned this award from MotorWeek, a staple of automotive TV,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Every Porsche must be more than just transportation; they must also provide truly exhilarating connections, and our most practical model, the Macan, has the DNA to do just that.”



With four variants on sale, from the rear-drive Macan Electric, the all-wheel-drive Macan 4, the performance-oriented Macan 4S, and the powerful top model Macan Turbo, the electrified Macan combines practicality, customizability, with dynamic performance that drivers come to expect. For more information and to configure a Macan Electric, please see this site: https://configurator.porsche.com/en-US/model-start/macan.

