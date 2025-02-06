Heilind Electronics Featuring HARTING M17 Circular Connectors

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is now featuring HARTING M17 Circular Connectors. These compact and versatile connectors are specifically engineered to meet the demands of industrial automation, robotics, and other harsh environment applications.

The HARTING M17 Circular Connectors provide high-performance connectivity with IP67-rated protection, ensuring durability and reliable operation in environments exposed to dust, moisture, and extreme temperatures. With a focus on versatility, the connectors support a wide range of power and signal applications, enabling seamless integration across multiple industries.

Key features include a compact design for space-saving installations, excellent resistance to mechanical and environmental stress, compatibility with a variety of cable diameters, as well as EMC protection thanks to robust metal housing. These connectors are ideal for applications requiring a rugged and robust solution, such as industrial machinery, factory automation, robotics, and energy systems.

For professionals requiring precision, durability, and adaptability, the HARTING M17 Circular Connectors offer an exceptional solution, helping to streamline operations and ensure long-lasting performance.

For more information about HARTING M17 Circular Connectors, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com/) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

