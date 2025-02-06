Camfil USA Releases Comprehensive Video Series on Molecular Air Filtration for Data Centers

Riverdale, NJ, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration solutions, has launched a new video series exploring the role of molecular air filtration in protecting data centers from airborne contaminants. The series, available on YouTube, provides insights into best practices for maintaining air quality in mission-critical facilities.

With increasing reliance on digital infrastructure, data centers must address airborne molecular contamination (AMC) that can lead to hardware degradation and system failures. The video series covers key topics, including the impact of gaseous pollutants, industry standards for air filtration, and effective strategies for HVAC professionals managing air quality in high-sensitivity environments.

“This series is designed to help facility managers and data center engineers understand the risks associated with airborne contaminants and how molecular filtration solutions can mitigate them,” said Adam Wiggins, Data Center Segment Sales Manager at Camfil USA. “By providing educational content, we aim to support professionals in extending the life of critical equipment and improving overall system reliability.”

The blog post, "Molecular Air Filtration for Data Centers: A Comprehensive Video Series," offers additional resources and links to the video series.

For more information and to watch the series, visit Camfil's YouTube channel or read the full article here.



