Armada Hoffler Executes Lease with The Gathering Spot at the Interlock in Atlanta

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler executed a large and impactful new lease at The Interlock, the Company’s mixed-use community located in Atlanta’s West Midtown. The Gathering Spot, a membership-only gathering hub for creative professionals, has leased 38,000 square feet on The Interlock’s rooftop and an additional 20,000 square feet of office space for their new headquarters.



“Our team was able to quickly fill vacant space at The Interlock, demonstrating the strength of our portfolio and continued demand we see for highly-amenitized well-located real estate, underscoring our mixed-use strategy,” said Shawn Tibbetts, CEO and President at Armada Hoffler. “In the heart of Atlanta’s tech hub, The Interlock provides the perfect location for The Gathering Spot’s next chapter. Members will enjoy being in the mixed-use community, with access to best-in-class entertainment, restaurants, and retail concepts as an added benefit to their memberships.”

Completed in 2021, The Interlock is a mixed-use public-private partnership with Georgia Tech in Atlanta’s West Midtown. The Interlock features 203,000 square feet of office space, 108,000 square feet of retail space and a 161-room boutique hotel. Major tenants at The Interlock include the nation’s first Puttshack, Georgia Tech, Bellyard Hotel, St. Germain French Bakery and Velvet Taco.

Founded in 2016 in Atlanta by Ryan Wilson and T’Keel “TK” Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private club where creative thinkers from all industries and backgrounds can gather to discuss bold ideas, grow their business and expand personal relationships. The private club has expanded to Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Houston with approximately 12,000 members nationwide. The Gathering Spot is the largest Black-owned community in the U.S.

“The Gathering Spot has always been a space where meaningful connections and bold ideas come to life,” said Ryan Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO of The Gathering Spot. “With The Retreat at The Gathering Spot, we’re expanding that vision—not only providing a dynamic environment for business meetings and networking but also creating a respite from the day-to-day. This space is designed for both productivity and relaxation, where members can seamlessly transition from closing deals to unwinding with friends, engaging in wellness experiences, and enjoying a social retreat that recharges and inspires.”

The new location will operate similarly to the original with membership perks including two full-service restaurants, flexible workspaces, skill workshops, culture talks and more. The Interlock location of The Gathering Spot will also now include the rooftop pool with far-reaching views of Midtown.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information, visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

