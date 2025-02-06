Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics Expand 2025 Best of Sensors Awards to Honor the Industry’s Top Innovations, Leaders, and Companies

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics today unveil an expanded 2025 Best of Sensors Awards program, celebrating the cutting-edge technologies, pioneering leaders, and innovative companies driving the future of sensing, processing, and connectivity.

This year’s program introduces three new categories – Best Digital Twins & Data Analytics Solution, Best Smart Infrastructure Solution and Best Agriculture & Environmental Solution – along with updates across all existing categories. The awards program is part of the Sensors Converge, which takes place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.

“The Best of Sensors Awards recognize the game-changing technologies, visionary leaders, and innovative companies shaping the sensors and electronics ecosystem,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge. “As we celebrate Sensors Converge’s 40th anniversary, we’ve expanded our awards program to reflect the evolution of the industry. We look forward to honoring the technologies and people that are making an impact in our industry at Sensors Converge in June.”

The Best of Sensors Awards program categories include:

Product Innovation Awards

Recognizing groundbreaking advancements in sensor technology and the electronics ecosystem:

Best AI & Edge Computing Solution : Honoring advancements in artificial intelligence and edge computing that enhance sensor-based applications, including machine learning, predictive maintenance, embedded AI, and real-time edge processing.

: Honoring advancements in artificial intelligence and edge computing that enhance sensor-based applications, including machine learning, predictive maintenance, embedded AI, and real-time edge processing. Best Automotive & Mobility Solution : Celebrating cutting-edge sensor solutions for the automotive and mobility sectors, including LiDAR, radar, ADAS, autonomous systems, and connected vehicle technologies.

: Celebrating cutting-edge sensor solutions for the automotive and mobility sectors, including LiDAR, radar, ADAS, autonomous systems, and connected vehicle technologies. Best Industrial & IIoT Solution : Recognizing transformative sensor technologies in industrial automation, smart factories, robotics, and IIoT-driven manufacturing solutions.

: Recognizing transformative sensor technologies in industrial automation, smart factories, robotics, and IIoT-driven manufacturing solutions. Best Healthcare & Wearable Solution: Highlighting innovative sensors in medical devices, consumer health, bioelectronics, and wearable technology that enhance patient care and wellness.

Highlighting innovative sensors in medical devices, consumer health, bioelectronics, and wearable technology that enhance patient care and wellness. Best IoT & Connectivity Solution : Showcasing advancements in IoT and connectivity solutions that enable seamless data exchange, smart devices, and wireless sensor networks.

: Showcasing advancements in IoT and connectivity solutions that enable seamless data exchange, smart devices, and wireless sensor networks. Best MEMS Solution : Recognizing breakthroughs in MEMS, nanotechnology, and flexible electronics that push the boundaries of miniaturization, performance, and efficiency.

: Recognizing breakthroughs in MEMS, nanotechnology, and flexible electronics that push the boundaries of miniaturization, performance, and efficiency. Best Imaging & Optical Sensing Solution : Celebrating excellence in imaging, vision systems, cameras, spectroscopy, and optical sensing technologies that enable enhanced detection and analysis.

: Celebrating excellence in imaging, vision systems, cameras, spectroscopy, and optical sensing technologies that enable enhanced detection and analysis. Best Power & Sustainability Solution : Highlighting energy-efficient and eco-friendly sensor innovations, including energy harvesting, low-power design, and sustainable technology solutions.

: Highlighting energy-efficient and eco-friendly sensor innovations, including energy harvesting, low-power design, and sustainable technology solutions. Best Instrumentation & Test Solution : Recognizing advancements in sensing, monitoring, and data acquisition technologies that drive precision measurement and analytics.

: Recognizing advancements in sensing, monitoring, and data acquisition technologies that drive precision measurement and analytics. NEW: Best Digital Twins & Data Analytics Solution : Honoring the use of digital twin technology, predictive modeling, and AI-driven insights to optimize sensor performance and system efficiency.

: Honoring the use of digital twin technology, predictive modeling, and AI-driven insights to optimize sensor performance and system efficiency. NEW: Best Smart Infrastructure Solution : Recognizing sensor technologies enabling smarter cities, buildings, homes, and environmental monitoring for improved urban and industrial sustainability.

: Recognizing sensor technologies enabling smarter cities, buildings, homes, and environmental monitoring for improved urban and industrial sustainability. NEW: Best Agriculture & Environmental Solution: Showcasing innovative sensors for precision agriculture, climate monitoring, sustainability, and environmental protection.

Individual & Community Excellence Awards

Celebrating the individuals and companies shaping the industry:

Startup of the Year : Honoring an emerging company developing groundbreaking sensor technologies with strong market potential and innovation.

: Honoring an emerging company developing groundbreaking sensor technologies with strong market potential and innovation. Woman of the Year : Recognizing a female leader making significant contributions to the sensors and sensing technology industry.

: Recognizing a female leader making significant contributions to the sensors and sensing technology industry. Executive of the Year : Celebrating an industry leader driving innovation, growth, and excellence within their organization and the broader sensors community.

: Celebrating an industry leader driving innovation, growth, and excellence within their organization and the broader sensors community. Company of the Year: Recognizing an organization demonstrating outstanding innovation, leadership, and impact in the sensors industry.

Key Dates & Submission Details

Submissions are open through April 4, 2025. Make an awards submission here .

Early Bird Discount for the Product Innovation Awards is $299 for submissions made by March 7 and for the Individual & Community Excellence Awards are $99 for submissions made by March 7.

Finalists Announced: May 5, 2025

May 5, 2025 Winners Revealed: Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Sensors Converge, which takes place June 24-26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California.

A panel of industry judges will evaluate the submissions.

Join the Celebration

For more information or to register, visit: www.sensorsconverge.com

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here

