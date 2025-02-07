Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 886 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|30 January 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|33.37
|33.62
|33.10
|200 220
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|33.37
|33.56
|33.14
|66 740
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|31 January 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|33.64
|33.84
|33.30
|201 840
|MTF CBOE
|1 886
|33.63
|33.66
|33.32
|63 426
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|3 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 071
|33.24
|33.44
|33.06
|201 800
|MTF CBOE
|1 929
|33.24
|33.44
|33.10
|64 120
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|4 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|33.53
|33.82
|33.46
|201 180
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|33.55
|33.82
|33.20
|67 100
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|5 February 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|33.40
|33.72
|33.10
|200 400
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|33.40
|33.68
|33.10
|66 800
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|39 886
|33.44
|33.84
|33.06
|1 333 626
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 900 shares during the period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 January 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|31 January 2025
|500
|33.42
|33.60
|33.30
|16 710
|3 February 2025
|1 600
|32.85
|33.20
|32.80
|52 560
|4 February 2025
|200
|33.20
|33.20
|33.20
|6 640
|5 February 2025
|1 600
|33.40
|33.60
|33.10
|53 440
|Total
|3 900
|129 350
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|30 January 2025
|1 800
|33.40
|33.60
|33.20
|60 120
|31 January 2025
|800
|33.71
|33.80
|33.60
|26 968
|3 February 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|4 February 2025
|1 600
|33.63
|33.80
|33.40
|53 808
|5 February 2025
|200
|33.70
|33.70
|33.70
|6 740
|Total
|4 400
|147 636
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 41 805 shares.
On 5 February 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 504 100 own shares, or 4.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
