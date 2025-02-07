Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 22 November 2024 , Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 886 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 30 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 33.37 33.62 33.10 200 220 MTF CBOE 2 000 33.37 33.56 33.14 66 740 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 31 January 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 33.64 33.84 33.30 201 840 MTF CBOE 1 886 33.63 33.66 33.32 63 426 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 3 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 071 33.24 33.44 33.06 201 800 MTF CBOE 1 929 33.24 33.44 33.10 64 120 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 4 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 33.53 33.82 33.46 201 180 MTF CBOE 2 000 33.55 33.82 33.20 67 100 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 5 February 2025 Euronext Brussels 6 000 33.40 33.72 33.10 200 400 MTF CBOE 2 000 33.40 33.68 33.10 66 800 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 39 886 33.44 33.84 33.06 1 333 626

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 900 shares during the period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 January 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 31 January 2025 500 33.42 33.60 33.30 16 710 3 February 2025 1 600 32.85 33.20 32.80 52 560 4 February 2025 200 33.20 33.20 33.20 6 640 5 February 2025 1 600 33.40 33.60 33.10 53 440 Total 3 900 129 350





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 January 2025 1 800 33.40 33.60 33.20 60 120 31 January 2025 800 33.71 33.80 33.60 26 968 3 February 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 February 2025 1 600 33.63 33.80 33.40 53 808 5 February 2025 200 33.70 33.70 33.70 6 740 Total 4 400 147 636

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 41 805 shares.

On 5 February 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 504 100 own shares, or 4.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

