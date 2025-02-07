Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 22 November 2024, Bekaert announced the start of the first tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million (the First Tranche). As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 886 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the First Tranche of the Program during the period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
30 January 2025Euronext Brussels6 00033.3733.6233.10200 220
 MTF CBOE2 00033.3733.5633.1466 740
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
31 January 2025Euronext Brussels6 00033.6433.8433.30201 840
 MTF CBOE1 88633.6333.6633.3263 426
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
3 February 2025Euronext Brussels6 07133.2433.4433.06201 800
 MTF CBOE1 92933.2433.4433.1064 120
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
4 February 2025Euronext Brussels6 00033.5333.8233.46201 180
 MTF CBOE2 00033.5533.8233.2067 100
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
5 February 2025Euronext Brussels6 00033.4033.7233.10200 400
 MTF CBOE2 00033.4033.6833.1066 800
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 39 88633.4433.8433.061 333 626

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 900 shares during the period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 January 2025 to 5 February 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
30 January 202500.000.000.000
31 January 202550033.4233.6033.3016 710
3 February 20251 60032.8533.2032.8052 560
4 February 202520033.2033.2033.206 640
5 February 20251 60033.4033.6033.1053 440
Total3 900   129 350


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
30 January 20251 80033.4033.6033.2060 120
31 January 202580033.7133.8033.6026 968
3 February 202500.000.000.000
4 February 20251 60033.6333.8033.4053 808
5 February 202520033.7033.7033.706 740
Total4 400   147 636

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 41 805 shares.

On 5 February 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 504 100 own shares, or 4.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

