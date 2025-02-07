Defiance Launches ORCX, The First 2X Leveraged Single-Stock ETF on Oracle Corporation.

MIAMI, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs is proud to unveil ORCX , the first 2X long ETF for Oracle Corporation. ORCX seeks to provide 200% long daily targeted exposure to Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) (the “Underlying Security” or “ORCL”). Defiance’s single-stock ETFs provide leveraged exposure to disruptive companies without the need for a margin account.

"Defiance is excited to launch ORCX, which seeks to provide amplified exposure to Oracle. Oracle’s Stargate initiative is a game-changer, enhancing multi-cloud connectivity and driving seamless data integration across platforms. This innovation enhances Oracle’s position in enterprise AI and cloud infrastructure, presenting a potential growth avenue for investors interested in the evolving tech landscape,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs.

The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues a daily leveraged investment objective, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of its Underlying Security. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

An investment in the ETF is not an investment in Oracle Corporation.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs.

Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Important Disclosures

The fund attempts to provide daily investment results that correspond to two times (200%) the share price performance of an underlying exchange-traded fund (an “Underlying Security”). The Fund is not intended to be used by, and are not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund is very different from most mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The Fund may not achieve investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times (2x) the daily performance of the Underlying Security, and may return substantially less during such periods. During such periods, the Fund's actual leverage levels may differ substantially from its intended target, both intraday and at the close of trading, potentially resulting in significantly lower returns.

The Fund’s investment adviser will not attempt to position a Fund’s portfolio to ensure that the Fund does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, if an Underlying Security’s share price referenced by a Fund decreases by more than 50% on a given trading day, the corresponding Fund’s investors could lose all of their money.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

Underlying Security Risk. The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the share price of ORCL. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of ORCL, even though it does not.

Indirect Investment in ORCL Risk. ORCL is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, or the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Shares.

ORCL Trading Risk. The trading price of ORCL may be subject to volatility and could experience wide fluctuations due to various factors. Short sellers may also play a significant role in trading ORCL, potentially affecting the supply and demand dynamics and contributing to market price volatility. Public perception and external factors beyond the company’s control may influence ORCL’s stock price disproportionately.

ORCL Performance Risk. ORCL may fail to meet its publicly announced guidelines or other expectations about its business, which could cause the price of ORCL to decline. ORCL provides guidance regarding its expected financial and business performance, such as projections regarding sales and production, as well as anticipated future revenues, gross margins, profitability and cash flows. Correctly identifying key factors affecting business conditions and predicting future events is inherently an uncertain process, and the guidance ORCL provides may not ultimately be accurate.

Software Industry Risk. The software industry can be significantly affected by intense competition, aggressive pricing, technological innovations, and product obsolescence. Companies in the software industry are subject to significant competitive pressures, such as aggressive pricing, new market entrants, competition for market share, short product cycles due to an accelerated rate of technological developments and the potential for limited earnings and/or falling profit margins.

Operations and Business Risks. ORCL may be unsuccessful in developing and selling new products and services, integrating acquired products and services and enhancing its existing products and services.

Data Security Risks. If ORCL’s security measures for its products and services are compromised and as a result, its data, its customers’ data or its IT systems are accessed improperly, made unavailable, or improperly modified, ORCL’s products and services may be perceived as vulnerable, its brand and reputation could be damaged, the IT services ORCL provides to its customers could be disrupted, and customers may stop using ORCL’s products and services, any of which could reduce ORCL’s revenue and earnings, increase its expenses and expose it to legal claims and regulatory actions.

Intellectual Property Risks. ORCL relies on copyright, trademark, patent and trade secret laws, confidentiality procedures, controls and contractual commitments to protect its intellectual property. Despite ORCL’s efforts, these protections may be limited.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of the Underlying Security will be magnified.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Daily rebalancing of the Fund’s holdings pursuant to its daily investment objective causes a much greater number of portfolio transactions when compared to most ETFs.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Markets for securities or financial instruments could be disrupted by a number of events, including, but not limited to, an economic crisis, natural disasters, epidemics/pandemics, new legislation or regulatory changes inside or outside the United States.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, leverage, imperfect daily correlations with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective and the Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from two times (200%) the Underlying Security’s performance, before the Fund’s management fee and other expenses.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates. Typically, a rise in interest rates causes a decline in the value of fixed income securities owned by the Fund.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market.

Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

Contact Information:

David Hanono

833.333.9383

info@defianceetfs.com

