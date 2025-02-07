Global Blood Grouping Reagents Market Size Projected to Surpass USD 3.92 Billion by 2032 - SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider report published in February 2025, The Global Blood Grouping Reagents Market size was valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.97% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The global Blood Grouping Reagents Market is experiencing significant growth, primarily due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising number of surgical procedures, and the expanding need for blood transfusions worldwide. Advancements in diagnostic technologies and heightened awareness about blood safety further contribute to the market's expansion.





Market Overview

Blood grouping reagents are essential tools in transfusion medicine, used to determine blood types and ensure compatibility between donors and recipients. The demand for these reagents is driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and anemia, which often require blood transfusions. Additionally, the increasing number of surgical procedures and trauma cases necessitates accurate blood typing to prevent transfusion-related complications.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced and automated blood typing systems to enhance accuracy and efficiency. The integration of molecular techniques, such as PCR-based assays and microarray technologies, has improved the precision of blood group determination, thereby increasing the adoption of these reagents in clinical settings. Furthermore, stringent regulatory standards aimed at ensuring blood safety have led to the development of high-quality reagents, bolstering market growth.

Key Market Trends

Increased adoption of automated blood typing systems means AI-powered high-throughput testing solutions are improving efficiency and accuracy in blood banks and laboratories.

Rising demand for molecular blood typing techniques with PCR and MPS technologies are enabling precise detection of rare blood group antigens for safer transfusions.

Regulatory stringency driving quality assurance means compliance with IVDR (EU) and FDA guidelines is increasing the demand for certified blood grouping reagents.

Rising number of surgical procedures and chronic diseases like higher transfusion needs due to surgeries, trauma cases, and chronic illnesses like anemia and leukemia.

Strategic partnerships and product innovations that is companies are collaborating with research institutions and launching advanced blood genotyping solutions.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Merck KGaA – Anti-Human Globulin, Blood Typing Reagents

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. – IH-1000, IH-500, IH-Com, IH-Card, IH-Complete, IH-Reader

Beckman Coulter, Inc. – PK7400 Automated Microplate System, Microplates for Blood Grouping

Haemokinesis Pty Ltd – QWALYS 3 EVO, QWALYS 4, Erytra Blood Grouping Analyzer

MTC Med. Produkte GmbH – MTC ABO and RhD Typing Reagents

DAY Medical SA – MD-DayGel, DayPlate, DayEry, DayReagent

Rapid Labs Ltd – Rapid Labs ABO & RhD Blood Grouping Reagents

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics – ORTHO VISION, ORTHO BioVue System, ORTHO Workstation

Diagast SAS – E.M. Technology, QWALYS 3, Erytra

Atlas Medical – Atlas Blood Grouping Reagents, Atlas Gel Cards

Alba Bioscience Limited – ALBAclone, ALBAcheck, ALBAsera

PerkinElmer – LABChip GX, DELFIA Blood Grouping Kits

Lorne Laboratories Limited – Lorne Blood Grouping Reagents, Lorne ABO & RhD Typing Kits

BAG Diagnostics – BAGene ABO Genotyping Kit, BAGene RhD Genotyping Kit

Biorex Diagnostics – Biorex ABO & RhD Typing Reagents

Cardinal Health – Cardinal Health Blood Bank Reagents

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – ProVue, ScanGel, Oxoid Blood Typing Reagents

Yuvraj Biobiz Incubator India Pvt – YBIO Blood Typing Reagents

Tulip Diagnostics – Tulip ABO & Rh Blood Grouping Reagents

Aikang – Aikang Blood Typing Reagents, Aikang Gel Card System

Blood Grouping Reagents Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 1.97 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 3.92 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.97% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing demand for accurate blood typing, automation in diagnostics, and rising chronic disease cases

Segment Analysis

By Product:

The consumables segment of the Blood Grouping Reagents Market accounted for 56.2% in 2023. This is because test kits, reagents, and blood typing sera, which are utilized in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and blood banks, have high and recurring demand. The growth in the incidence of chronic diseases and the increase in surgical procedures are factors driving the demand for consumables.

Instruments are anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period. This is on account of the greater adoption of automated blood typing analyzers and high-throughput systems, which significantly enhance efficiency while reducing human errors and providing quick and accurate results.

By Technique:

PCR-based and microarray techniques dominated the highest market share in 2023 at 38.9%. The techniques provide better specificity and sensitivity and are capable of detecting complex antigens present within the blood. They can detect rare and weak antigens and are very crucial to transfusion medicine, especially organ transplantation and prenatal testing.

Massively parallel sequencing techniques are expected to be the fastest-growing segment. MPS provides for full genetic profiling of blood group antigens and allows testing for multiple genes associated with blood groups simultaneously. This is very important for personalized transfusion medicine and assessing compatibility for transplantation purposes.

Blood Grouping Reagents Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

Service And Software

By Technique

PCR-based and Microarray Technique

Assay-Based Techniques

Massively Parallel Sequencing Techniques

Serology

Other Techniques

By Test Type

Blood Group and Phenotype

Antibody Screening

Cross-matching Tests

Antibody Identification

Coombs Tests

Antigen Typing

By End-User

Hospitals and Blood Banks

Clinical Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Recent Developments

September 2024 – Scientists from NHS Blood and Transplant (Bristol), IBGRL, and the University of Bristol solved a 50-year-old mystery by discovering a novel blood group system, MAL. They identified the genetic basis of the previously enigmatic AnWj antigen, allowing for better identification and treatment of rare patients who lack this blood group.

May 2022 – The European Union (EU) implemented the new In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) to strengthen the safety and performance of diagnostics. Afterward, ALBA Bioscience was granted product group certification for Class C Blood Grouping Reagents under IVDR, meeting new regulatory requirements.

Statistical Insights and Trends for the Blood Grouping Reagents Market

According to the WHO, more than 118.5 million blood donations are collected annually worldwide. The demand has increased because of chronic diseases, surgeries, and trauma cases.

There is an increased incidence of anemia, leukemia, and thalassemia, thus increasing the demand for precise blood typing and cross-matching reagents.

The adoption of AI-driven high-throughput blood testing systems is transforming transfusion medicine in terms of increased efficiency and scalability of the workflow.

The U.S. healthcare system has allocated more than USD 1.5 billion in 2023 for transfusion-related diagnostics, including blood typing reagents and compatibility testing.

In the United States, increased FDA scrutiny of donor screening and transfusion safety is driving the adoption of next-generation molecular blood typing techniques.





