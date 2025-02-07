Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size to Hit USD 38.2 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.9% - SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider report published in February 2025, the global Physiotherapy Equipment Market size valued at USD 20.9 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%, reaching USD 38.2 billion by 2032. The Physiotherapy Equipment Market is fueled by the rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, an aging population, advancements in non-invasive therapeutic technologies, and increasing healthcare investments.

The physiotherapy equipment market is witnessing robust growth as healthcare systems prioritize rehabilitation and pain management solutions.

Chronic conditions like arthritis, back pain, and post-surgical recovery demands are driving adoption. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 1.71 billion people globally suffer from musculoskeletal disorders, with low back pain being the leading cause of disability. This has amplified the need for advanced physiotherapy devices, such as ultrasound machines and electrotherapy equipment, to improve mobility and reduce recovery times.

Technological innovations, including AI-integrated devices and wearable sensors, are transforming treatment precision. For instance, robotic exoskeletons and smart therapy tools enable personalized rehabilitation plans. Regulatory support is also accelerating market growth. The U.S. FDA cleared over 80 digital health devices in 2023, including physiotherapy tools, while the European Medicines Agency (EMA) introduced guidelines to streamline approvals for AI-driven medical equipment. Government initiatives are critical to market growth. India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, allocating ₹3,420 crore to medical device manufacturing, aims to reduce import dependency and enhance local production. Similarly, the CDC’s 2023 report highlighted that delayed musculoskeletal diagnoses cost the U.S. healthcare system USD 140 billion annually, emphasizing the role of physiotherapy in cost reduction.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Enovis Corp. (US): DonJoy Defiance Knee Brace, LiteCure Medical Laser Therapy

BTL Industries (UK): BTL-6000 Series Electrotherapy, BTL-4000 Series Ultrasound

Performance Health (US): TheraBand Resistance Bands, Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel

ITO Co., Ltd. (Japan): US-101L Ultrasound Device, ES-160 Electrical Stimulator

Enraf-Nonius B.V. (Netherlands): Endomed 182 Ultrasound, Myomed 632 Biofeedback

Dynatronics Corporation (US): Dynatron Solaris Plus Series, 125B Portable Ultrasound

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany): Soleoline Ultrasound Therapy, OptonPro Laser Therapy

Zynex Inc. (US): NexWave Electrotherapy Device, InWave Incontinence Therapy

Storz Medical AG (Germany): Duolith SD1 Shockwave Therapy, Masterpuls One

Mettler Electronics Corp (US): Sonicator 740 Ultrasound, Sys*Stim 240 Neuromuscular Stimulator

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 20.9 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 38.2 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing geriatric population, prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, and healthcare infrastructure developments

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

In 2023, the musculoskeletal segment held the highest revenue share at 59%, attributed to the large burden of arthritis, osteoporosis, and sports injuries. The available statistics from the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (NIAMS), show that nearly 50% of all people aged 65 and older have arthritis which increases the demand for physiotherapy directly.

Disorders of the musculoskeletal system eg, joint pain, osteoarthritis, and sports injuries are associated with a large burden of patient care needs and constitute an increased demand for rehabilitation, which is growing relative to other health disciplines. Physiotherapy devices for pain management therapies such as Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) machines and for tissue repair therapies such as therapeutic ultrasound systems have become widely available.

By End-Use

In 2023, hospitals and clinics segment held the largest revenue share of over 43% of total revenue. The fundamental reason for this dominance is that hospitals as well as clinics have access to advanced physiotherapy equipment, experienced personnel, and multi-disciplinary rehabilitation teams that are vital for comprehensive patient care. Rehabilitation surgery has become a mainstay in recovery from many acute and chronic conditions, and according to the American Hospital Association, 65% of U.S. hospitals have integrated physiotherapy units into acute, critical care units.

By Type

The ultrasound therapy devices segment led the market in 2023, owing to the non-invasive property and effectiveness of ultrasound technology in managing soft tissue injuries. Optimum tissue healing and lower inflammation are achieved with the help of ultrasound therapy devices which are popularly utilized by physiotherapists for musculoskeletal rehabilitation for creating pain relief. The innovation of portable ultrasound systems has propelled to adoption in homecare settings, driving the segment dominance.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation

By Application

Neurology Stroke Spinal cord injuries Parkinson’s disease Multiple sclerosis Cerebral palsy Others

Musculoskeletal

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

Pediatric

Others

By Demographics

Non-geriatric Population

Geriatric Population

By Type

Hydrotherapy

Cryotherapy

Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

Ultrasound

Electric Stimulation

Heat Therapy

Therapeutic Exercise

Others

By End-use

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

North America continued to be the leading region in the physiotherapy equipment market and accounted for 39% of the global market share in 2023.

North America’s dominance is mainly due to the levels of healthcare infrastructure, per capita healthcare expenditure, and focus on rehabilitation services making the key comprise to this region. The U.S. accounted for a large share of the market. About 23% of adults suffer from chronic pain in the U.S. as per the CDC. This leads to increased demand for physiotherapy treatments as a portion of the pain management programs, thereby boosting the market growth. In Canada, the public healthcare system also subsidizes physiotherapy, and it is estimated that the government will pay about USD 1.2 billion for physiotherapy services in 2024.

The Asia-Pacific region is growing with the largest CAGR in the physiotherapy equipment market, this growth is driven by large population base, growing aging demographics, and a growing healthcare infrastructure. In China, the aging population, which is expected to constitute 18% of the total population over 60 years by 2030, will continue to drive the demand for rehabilitation and physiotherapy services.





Recent Developments

In May 2024, Richmar (US) launched REX Four-Tiered Sequential Leg Compression System that improves circulation and lymphatic drainage while aiding in recovery from rapid muscle exhaustion.

In March 2023 Upgraded physiotherapy unit with TENS machine, IFT muscle stimulator, traction machine, SWD, static bicycle, cordysafe chair saline infusion top up to treat severe chronic back pain and stiffness at the District Hospital of Chhattisgarh (India).

