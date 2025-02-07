Xtreme Fighting Championships Heads to Wrestling Mecca Iowa for XFC 52: THE AWAKENING

DETROIT, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) presented by Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCPink: XONI) today announced XFC 52: THE AWAKENING on Friday, March 28th, marking XFC’s first visit to Iowa since 2021.

XFC 52: THE AWAKENING will take place live from Xtream Arena at the University of Iowa with tickets going on sale today, February 7th at 10 a.m. C.T. through XtreamArena.com. Tickets start at $20; VIP tables with exclusive night of experiences are $2,000 or $350 individually and cage-side seats are $125. Doors will open at 5 p.m. CT with the first preliminary bout starting at 6:00 p.m. CT and the main card beginning at 8 p.m. CT.

“XFC continues to break new ground and set new milestones, and 2025 will be no exception as we head to the Hawkeye state for our first major event of the year,” said Chris Defendis, Xtreme One Entertainment President. “Iowa reigns as the national leader in high school and collegiate wrestling, with a tradition of producing Olympic champions, UFC champions, and Hall of Famers, and early in our 2025 planning, we targeted Iowa as an important location to include in our 2025 schedule. We love the symbolism of Xtream Arena to bring Xtreme Fighting Championships to the millions of loyal fight fans in Iowa who believed in MMA from the beginning and helped build it into the powerhouse that it is today.”

As part of their efforts to bring XFC to Iowa, XFC is partnering with Iowa-native and UFC fan favorite Jeremy Stephens to host XFC 52: THE AWAKENING.

“We are pleased to have the legendary Jeremy Stephens in our corner as we bring XFC back to Iowa,” said Defendis. “With Jeremy’s help, we’re hoping to make the Hawkeye state a frequent destination for our XFC arena events.”

“I got to see the XFC in action in Milwaukee, and I’m excited to see them bring top notch, well-produced and highly professional MMA events back to Iowa,” said Stephens. “This is an amazing opportunity for aspiring fighters who dream to be champions and want to join their fellow Iowans in the Hall of Fame. XFC is the showcase league to prove your skills and heart to get your shot in the majors of MMA. The XFC is where you make your mark, build your name and show you have what it takes to get to the top.”

In addition to UFC Hall of Famers Matt Hughes, Pat Miletich and Jens Pulver, Des Moines-raised Stephens is among the many athletes that have topped the MMA rankings using Iowa wrestling as a base. Stephens attended Norwalk High School where he was a wrestling standout. He started fighting at age 16. In 2007, Stephens signed with UFC where he would spend the next 14 years taking on the best lightweights in the division, including Jose Aldo, Frankie Edgar, Max Hollaway, Gilbert Melendez and Cub Swanson, among many others.

After a successful run of momentum-building events in 2024, such as XFC Grand Prix II and XFC 51:Evolution, the XFC plans to raise the bar in 2025 by providing more action-packed content and expanding the XFC community.

Additional details about the XFC 52 fight card and event week schedule will be announced soon. Fans can visit XFCFight.com for more information and to purchase exclusive XFC licensed merchandise.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a consumer and diversified holding company Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is now focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing focused on extreme sports events. Xtreme One, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. is the holder of an exclusive and perpetual license to the brands and intellectual property of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC).

