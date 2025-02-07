Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market to Reach USD 89.57 Billion by 2032, at 29.46% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Size was valued at USD 8.77 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 89.57 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 29.46% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

The growing integration of AI robots is a major driver of the AI robots market, as organizations seek to enhance performance, productivity, and operational efficiency. With 57% of employers turning to automation to boost productivity, AI robots offer benefits such as reducing maintenance costs by 30% and preventing 70% of breakdowns through predictive maintenance.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA Corporation (USA) (Jetson AGX Orin, Isaac Sim, Drive PX)

(Jetson AGX Orin, Isaac Sim, Drive PX) ABB Ltd (Switzerland) (YuMi, GoFa, IRB Series)

(YuMi, GoFa, IRB Series) Intel Corporation (USA) (Movidius VPU, OpenVINO, Loihi)

(Movidius VPU, OpenVINO, Loihi) 1X, Google (Alphabet Inc) (USA) (Everyday Robots, Intrinsic)

(Everyday Robots, Intrinsic) IBM Corporation (USA) (Watson AI for Robotics)

(Watson AI for Robotics) Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong) (Sophia, Little Sophia)

(Sophia, Little Sophia) Boston Dynamics (USA) (Spot, Stretch, Atlas)

(Spot, Stretch, Atlas) Xilinx Inc (AMD) (USA) (Versal AI Core, Kria K26)

(Versal AI Core, Kria K26) Fanuc Corporation (Japan) (FANUC M-2000iA, FANUC CRX Series, ROBODRILL)

(FANUC M-2000iA, FANUC CRX Series, ROBODRILL) KUKA AG (Germany) (LBR iiwa, KR AGILUS, KMP 600-S diffDrive)

(LBR iiwa, KR AGILUS, KMP 600-S diffDrive) Blue Frog Robotics (France) (Buddy)

(Buddy) Promobot (Russia) (Promobot V.4, Robo-C)

(Promobot V.4, Robo-C) Vicarious FPC, Inc (USA) (Vicarious AI for Robotics)

(Vicarious AI for Robotics) Neurala Inc. (USA) (Brain Builder)

(Brain Builder) Veo Robotics Inc. (USA) (FreeMove)

(FreeMove) Miso Robotics Inc. (USA) (Flippy, CookRight Coffee).

AI Robotics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.77 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 89.57 Billion CAGR CAGR of 29.46% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Offering (Hardware, Software)

• By Type (Service Robots[Ground, Aerial, Underwater], Industrial Robots[Traditional Industrial Robots, Collaborative Industrial Robots])

• By Technology (Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing)

• By Application(Law Enforcement, Military And Defense, Public Relations, Personal Assistance and Care, Education & Entertainment Robots, Healthcare, Research & Space Exploration, Industrial, Stock Management, Others) Key Drivers • Growing Demand For Self-Driving Cars Due To AI Robotics.

By Offering, Hardware Leads AI Robots Market, Software Set for Fastest Growth

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the artificial intelligence robots market, holding about 59% of the share, driven by the demand for processors, graphics cards, and high-performance computing units crucial for AI workloads. As industries like automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing rapidly adopt AI, the need for stable and powerful hardware solutions is growing, positioning hardware as a leader in AI innovation.

The software segment is set to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by the rising need for advanced algorithms and machine learning models to enhance robots' independence and efficiency across various sectors.

By Type, Industrial Robots Lead, Service Robots Rapidly Expanding

In 2023, the industrial robots segment dominated the AI robots market, accounting for 69% of the total share, driven by their widespread use in manufacturing, automotive, logistics, and assembly industries. These robots automate repetitive, dangerous, or complex tasks, and with AI integration, they optimize efficiency, precision, and adaptability, handling new challenges with minimal human input. The focus on operational excellence and cost-effective production will sustain growth in this segment. Meanwhile, the service robots segment is the fastest-growing, fueled by increased adoption in healthcare, retail, and logistics. Service robots, now more autonomous and effective, are expected to see significant growth through 2032.

North America Leads, Asia Pacific Rapidly Expanding in AI Robots Market

In 2023, North America dominated the AI robots market with a 39% share, driven by technological advancements, major AI research investments, and big tech companies like Google, IBM, Amazon, and Boston Dynamics. The National AI Initiative Act and high automation adoption in manufacturing, logistics, and automotive sectors further boosted AI robots' demand. the increasing use of service robots in healthcare and customer services strengthens North America's market dominance.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are leading AI and robotics advancements, with government-backed initiatives and growing industrial robot adoption fueling rapid market expansion in the region.

Recent Development

On May 14, 2024, According to an Intel-IDC study, released AI spending in India is projected to reach USD 5 billion by 2027. In 2023, entities in India spent USD 1,703.8 million, with the highest spending seen in sectors like BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, telecom, and retail.

27 March 2024, AI in Robotics: From Robot Simulation to Grip Quality KUKA is integrating AI to simplify robot programming, enabling users to input text commands instead of using traditional programming tools. This advancement, developed by KUKA, aims to enhance automation accessibility and efficiency.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Adoption Rate by Region

5.2. Economic and Societal Impact Data

5.3 Regulatory & Economic Data

5.4 AI Robot Performance & Safety Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Segmentation, by Offering

8. Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Segmentation, by Type

9. Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Segmentation, by Technology

10. Artificial Intelligence Robots Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

