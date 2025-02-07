Sensitive Data Discovery Market to Reach USD 35.58B by 2032, Fueled by Security, Compliance, and AI Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensitive Data Discovery Market Size Analysis:

“The Sensitive Data Discovery Market was valued at USD 8.10 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 35.58 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.93% from 2024-2032.”

Sensitive Data Discovery Market Expands Rapidly Due to Stricter Regulations and Growing Demand for Security Solutions

The Sensitive Data Discovery market is growing rapidly due to the increased pressure on businesses to comply with strict data protection regulations. As organizations handle huge volumes of personal and financial information, identifying and securing such data has become a top priority. A recent 2024 GDPR report showed that complaints regarding the handling of personal data had risen by 60%, thus driving demand for tools that help find, classify, and protect sensitive data. With changes in regulations, organizations are resorting to data classification solutions like Microsoft Purview for compliance and the prevention of risks from data breaches.

This demand will be fueled by the increased security and compliance that organizations will want to embrace. Solutions like Amazon Macie in AWS and Google Cloud's Vertex AI will increasingly integrate data discovery into their security systems as part of keeping sensitive information secure. High-risk areas such as health care, finance, and retail are rapidly accelerating the growth in this market but promise a huge demand for future growth





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Sensitive Data Discovery Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.10 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 35.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.93% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising Cybersecurity Threats Drive Businesses to Implement Sensitive Data Discovery for Enhanced Protection Against Data Breaches



• AI and Machine Learning Enhance Sensitive Data Discovery, Enabling Faster and More Accurate Identification at Scale

By organization size, Large Enterprises Leads, While SMEs Experience Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Large Enterprises segment dominated the Sensitive Data Discovery Market, accounting for approximately 63% of the total revenue. This leadership can be attributed to the substantial resources available to large organizations, allowing them to invest in advanced data discovery solutions capable of managing complex data environments. These enterprises face strict compliance requirements and higher cybersecurity risks, prompting them to prioritize robust technologies to secure sensitive data across diverse platforms.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.26% from 2024 to 2032. As SMEs realize the value of protecting sensitive data, they are embracing inexpensive, easy-to-use solutions enabled by the adoption of cloud-based services and subscription models. Solutions that help SMEs comply with data privacy regulations and maintain their compliance while protecting their operations will be in increasing demand.

By Application, Security and Risk Management Leads, While Compliance Management Sees Rapid Growth

The Security and Risk Management segment dominated the Sensitive Data Discovery Market in 2023, accounting for 47% of the market share. The primary reason behind this dominance is the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks that have led to organizations focusing more on protecting sensitive data. The increasing number of cyberattacks against sensitive information makes businesses invest in solutions that discover and secure vulnerable data proactively.

The Compliance Management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.36% from 2024 to 2032. More stringent global data privacy regulations, like GDPR and CCPA, are compelling organizations to adopt advanced data discovery tools. These tools help businesses ensure compliance, avoid penalties, and streamline identification, classification, and protection of sensitive data across multiple jurisdictions, driving this particular segment's growth.

Sensitive Data Discovery Market Segmentation:

By component

Solutions

Services

By organization size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By deployment mode

On-premises

Cloud

By application

Security and Risk Management

Compliance Management

Asset Management

Other Applications

By vertical

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Other Verticals





In 2023, North America Led The Sensitive Data Discovery Market With Approximately 39% Of The Total Revenue

North America mainly leads due to strong regulatory compliance enforced by the likes of GDPR and CCPA, which creates a greater demand for effective data protection solutions. High awareness of cybersecurity in the region and the presence of significant technology companies help to fuel adoption across a large number of industries in advanced data discovery tools. Additionally, North America’s established infrastructure and ongoing digital transformation investments enhance the widespread use of these solutions.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.61% from 2024 to 2032. Rapid economic growth and rising use of digital technologies such as cloud computing, IoT, and big data in the region is growing the demand for advanced data discovery solutions. In addition, higher regulations and the increasing rate of data breaches in the region make organizations invest heavily in securing data, and that is boosting the market in this region at an accelerated rate.

Recent News

In November 2024, IBM integrated Guardium with IBM Security Discovery & Classify to automate sensitive data discovery, policy synchronization, and continuous monitoring across hybrid cloud and on-premises environments.

In November 2024, Microsoft launched Sensitive Data Threat Detection in Microsoft Defender for Storage, using an agentless engine to identify sensitive data and integrate with Microsoft Purview for enhanced security.

