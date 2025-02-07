Digital Logistics Market to Reach USD 128.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by the Increasing Adoption of IoT and AI in Supply Chain Operations | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Logistics Market Size Analysis:

“According to the latest SNS Insider report, the Digital Logistics Market was valued at USD 28.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 128.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.13% over the forecast period from 2024-2032.”

Accelerating Growth of the DataOps Platform Market: AI, Compliance, and Real-Time Analytics Drive Demand

Growth in the Digital Logistics Market is due to the increasing digital technologies that are embedded into logistics and supply chain activities. By improving transparency, providing increased real-time tracking capability, and automating key processes, these technologies allow logistics service providers to enhance the level of service that they offer. Furthermore, the rising demand for quick deliveries, last-mile optimization, and real-time decision-making is making businesses turn to digital logistics platforms. In addition, the growth of e-commerce along with increasing automation demand for warehouse and inventory management also supports the growth of the market. Digital solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and transparency that enable logistics operations to not only keep pace with widening customer expectations but also stay abreast of regulatory standards as they evolve and turn stringent over time.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

SAP – Walldorf, Germany

Oracle – Austin, Texas, USA

DHL Supply Chain – Bonn, Germany

IBM – Armonk, New York, USA

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – Mumbai, India

C.H. Robinson – Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA

JDA Software (Blue Yonder) – Scottsdale, Arizona, USA

XPO Logistics – Greenwich, Connecticut, USA

Kuehne + Nagel – Schindellegi, Switzerland

Siemens – Munich, Germany

Geodis – Levallois-Perret, France

Ryder System – Miami, Florida, USA

Transplace – Frisco, Texas, USA

Manhattan Associates – Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Infosys – Bangalore, India

Digital Logistics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 28.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 128.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.13% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The increasing demand for online shopping drives the need for efficient logistics solutions to manage inventory, track shipments, and ensure timely deliveries.



• Integration of IoT, AI, machine learning, and blockchain enhances real-time tracking, automation, and data-driven decision-making in logistics operations.

By Component: Solutions Dominate, Services Show Fastest Growth

The solutions segment led the Digital Logistics Market in 2023 driven by an increasing demand for advanced logistics management solutions involving AI-based route optimization, inventory utilization, and supply chain management.

The services segment is anticipated to grow the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, 2024 to 2032, owing to a rise in preference for third-party logistics providers and consulting services for implementing and optimizing digital logistics solutions. With the exploration of advanced technologies in logistics, the demand for services including cloud-based logistics, system integration, and training is also expected to grow.

By Application: Transportation Management Leads, EDI Grows Quickly

The transport Management segment dominated the market in 2023 as the demand for managing complex transportation networks, real-time tracking, as well as route optimization is increasing among businesses. Digital logistics results in real-time visibility of shipments and traffic, and the transportation management solution is becoming a must-have for logistics providers.

EDI is expected to gain the fastest CAGR for 2024-2032. Thanks to its capability of enabling hassle-free communication between varied platforms and partners in the supply chain, EDI serves as one of the many vital parts for automatic information exchange and unimpeded logistics operations.

Digital Logistics Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Application

Transportation Management

Warehouse Management

Order Management

EDI

Others

By End-Use

Retail & E-commerce

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Others





Cloud Dominance in the Digital Logistics Market: Scalability, Flexibility, and Automation Drive Growth

The cloud segment dominated the Digital Logistics Market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effective nature. As an increase in the adoption of cloud-based logistics solutions across various industries. Logistics operations are increasingly requiring real-time access to data, process automation, and seamless global collaboration, all of which are driving this growth. Due to the flexibility of cloud solutions, they are good for dynamically changing demands and help companies maintain a competitive edge in supply chain optimization.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows the Fastest

North America dominated the Digital Logistics Market in 2023, accounting for the largest market share of more than 36%, due to the region's early adoption of digital technologies such as IoT, AI, and cloud computing in logistics operations. North America’s strong infrastructure, coupled with the presence of leading logistics companies like Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, drives the adoption of advanced logistics solutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032, driven by rapid industrialization, digital transformation initiatives in supply chains, and the growth of e-commerce in countries like China, India, and Japan. As more companies in the region focus on optimizing their supply chains to meet global demand, the Digital Logistics Market in Asia-Pacific is set for significant expansion.

Digital Logistics Innovations: SAP and DHL Launch AI-Driven Platforms for Enhanced Supply Chain Efficiency

In January 2024, SAP launched SAP Business Network for Logistics, a platform designed to enhance visibility and collaboration across logistics operations, improving supply chain efficiency.

In March 2024, DHL introduced a new AI-powered logistics platform, designed to automate warehouse operations and optimize inventory management using real-time data and predictive analytics.

