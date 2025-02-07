DataOps Platform Market to Hit USD 24.5 Bn by 2032 - Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataOps Platform Market Size Analysis:

“According to the latest SNS Insider report, the DataOps Platform Market was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 24.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.20% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Accelerating Growth of the DataOps Platform Market: AI, Compliance, and Real-Time Analytics Drive Demand

The growth of the DataOps Platform Market is driven by the increasing requirement of security compliance, efficient management of data, and real-time analytics. With Enterprises generating huge amounts of both structured and unstructured data, they need to be powered by true DataOps solutions to automate their workflows and integrate data while also preparing it for analytics to ensure they can analyze it seamlessly. Cloud Deployments are Trending Organizations are looking for scalable and cost-effective solutions, which is why cloud deployments are gaining more traction. DataOps platforms also improve predictive analysis, anomaly spotting, and decision-making through the integration of AI and machine learning. Global data governance regulations like GDPR and CCPA also compel the hands of enterprises that are turning to DataOps solutions for maintaining compliance.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report

DataOps Platform Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.0 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 24.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.20% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The exponential growth of data across industries demands efficient management solutions like DataOps platforms to integrate and process large datasets.



• Incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning enhances automation, improving data quality management and predictive analytics.

DataOps Platform and Services Market: Growth by Component, AI Integration, and Security Concerns Drive Demand

In 2023, the market was dominated by the platform segment, which held more than 66% share of the total revenue. The need for processing and analytics data in real-time or near real-time for prompt decisions to maintain competitiveness has made the DataOps platforms even more profound to enable rapid data integration and analysis.

The services segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the 2024-2032 period. To mitigate these pressures, organizations will need DataOps services that scale as the organization grows, adapt to evolving business requirements, and provide a responsive mechanism for the increasing volumes of data. The increasing demand for personalized DataOps solutions catering to distinct business requirements and challenges, and the desire of organizations to seek assistance on implementation customization are propelling the growth of the services segment.

DataOps Platform Market Segmentation:

By Component

Platform

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

Public

Private

Hybrid

On-premises

By Type

Agile Development

DevOps

Lean Manufacturing

By vertical

BFSI

Healthcare & life sciences

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government and Defence

Transportation and Logistics

IT & Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Others





DataOps Market by Deployment: Cloud Dominance and On-Premises Growth Driven by Security and Compliance Needs

In 2023, the cloud segment dominated the market and accounted for 69% of revenue share. Due to the increasing migration of data infrastructure and applications to the cloud for its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, demand for DataOps cloud solutions is propelling market growth. Furthermore, the multi-cloud and hybrid strategies adopt new sets of DataOps solutions to accommodate and integrate data from heterogeneous environments.

The on-premises segment is projected to grow at a maximum CAGR during the assessment period of 2024 to 2032. Data security and compliance: Organizations in sectors that are subject to stringent data security and compliance regulations, such as healthcare, finance, and government, may prefer on-premises solutions to maintain control over their data and meet regulatory standards.

DataOps Market by Type: Agile Development Dominates, DevOps to See Fastest Growth in Data Management Solutions

In 2023, the agile development segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share. Because agile development practices value quick iterations and featured delivery, it makes sense that the accelerating necessity of deploying data management solutions also needed to be faster, as well as getting decisions based on data faster.

The DevOps segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from the year 2024 to 2032. Similar to how DevOps practices enable automated testing and monitoring to keep software quality high, DataOps platforms enable continuous validation and quality assurance of data input.

DataOps Market Regional Analysis: North America Leads with AI Innovation, APAC Set for Fastest Growth

Regions North America held a revenue share of more than 41% of the global DataOps platform market in 2023. North America continues to be a hotbed of AI and machine learning innovation. The combination of such technologies with data operations creates a need for DataOps platforms to operate at scale — to manage and process all of the data to support such AI applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the DataOps platform market during the forecast period. APAC countries like India, China, and Singapore are digitalizing their economy at a fast pace. With data volumes expanding to accommodate digital strategies, this shift driving enormous demand for DataOps platforms.

Key Developments in DataOps: IBM and Microsoft Enhance Platforms with AI-Powered Data Governance and Processing

In January 2024, IBM expanded its IBM DataOps platform with AI-powered data governance tools to enhance compliance and automation.

In March 2024, Microsoft introduced new AI-driven features in Azure Data Factory to streamline real-time data processing.

