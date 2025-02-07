Meridianbet Listed on Oracle’s Global Tech Reference Page

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, the sports betting and iGaming division of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI) has been featured on Oracle’s Global Reference Page—a dedicated platform showcasing the most advanced, high-impact projects implemented with Oracle technology, a global leader in enterprise tech powering the world’s top businesses.

This makes Meridianbet the first and only betting company from Southeast Europe to receive this recognition for its AI-driven approach to customer engagement, automation, and scalable marketing solutions. Oracle’s Global Reference Page serves as a benchmark for enterprise success stories, listing only the most innovative and effective deployments of Oracle’s elite technology worldwide.

The complete story is available at: https://www.oracle.com/customers/meridianbet/

Oracle Puts Meridianbet on the Global Stage of AI-Driven Gaming

Oracle’s Global Reference Page is a curated selection of the best client projects worldwide, highlighting innovation, scalability, and real-world impact. Meridianbet’s inclusion places it alongside major global enterprises leveraging AI to optimize business operations.

This recognition underscores Meridianbet’s leadership in AI-powered marketing, automation, and player engagement—setting a new benchmark for sports betting and iGaming operators worldwide.

Meridianbet Player Engagement Systems: Scalable, Precise and Real-Time

Meridianbet turned to Oracle tools to create a fully integrated real-time marketing and player engagement systems. This setup allows for instant customer segmentation, AI-driven personalization, and automated customer re-engagement campaigns. By analyzing player activity and response patterns, Meridianbet’s system identifies optimal moments to engage users, significantly improving retention and marketing efficiency.

Instead of mass promotions, Meridianbet’s AI model adapts in real time, sending highly targeted offers to players based on their habits and preferences, maximizing impact while controlling costs.

Precision-Driven Growth Through AI and Automation

Oracle’s tools have enabled Meridianbet to streamline marketing, optimize automation, and improve predictive analytics, making customer retention more efficient than ever. By segmenting players based on key behavioral indicators—such as last login, wagering patterns, and deposit history—the system automatically deploys personalized incentives at the right time.

The data-driven approach has improved customer lifecycle value, lowered acquisition costs, and increased engagement efficiency while ensuring strict compliance with industry regulations.

B2B and B2C Expansion: Strengthening Market Leadership

Meridianbet’s AI-powered engagement model doesn’t just enhance its direct-to-consumer business—it also reinforces its B2B partnerships. The company provides scalable, technology-driven solutions for operators seeking AI-backed marketing automation and real-time engagement tools.

Being featured on Oracle’s Global Reference Page further validates Meridianbet’s standing as a technology-first company in the gaming sector, making it a high-value partner for operators looking to enhance engagement through enterprise-grade AI.

A Tech-First Operator in the 5% Club, Also Licensed in Brazil

Meridianbet has built and owned its technology from day one, a distinction shared by only 5% of gaming companies. This full control ensures faster innovation, seamless AI integration, and long-term cost efficiency. The company recently secured a Brazilian operating license, passing one of the industry's toughest and longest tech certification processes. The company’s AI-driven customer acquisition and retention tool are a core part of its long-term strategy to keep operational costs in check while scaling efficiently.

