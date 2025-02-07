Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Registered Agent Solutions Inc. by Wolters Kluwer

HOUSTON, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled legal services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax Partners LLP (“Apax”), today announced that Wolters Kluwer Financial & Corporate Compliance (“FCC”) has signed an agreement to acquire its registered agent and corporate services division, Registered Agent Solutions Inc. (“RASi”), for approximately $415 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close after the regulatory review process is completed in the coming months.

“Since acquiring RASi four years ago, we have successfully built a well-respected leader in the small and medium business segment,” said Nishat Mehta, Lexitas CEO. “We are excited for the additional services and technology that Wolters Kluwer can bring to RASi clients.”

For RASi customers, this acquisition will ensure continued superior service as well as enhanced access to innovative tools and expanded product offerings. This acquisition also provides Lexitas with the resources and focus necessary to accelerate the building of a large-scale, national provider of legal support services. Lexitas clients will benefit from the additional concentration Lexitas can now bring to the legal industry amplifying the delivery of mission-critical, highly responsive, technology-enabled services to law firms, insurance companies, and corporations nationwide.

“This is an ideal combination of two great businesses,” said Sean Prewitt, President of RASi. “We look forward to bringing our complementary capabilities for small and midsize businesses together with Wolter Kluwer’s comprehensive corporate compliance and registered agent offerings to deliver a truly differentiated customer experience.”

“We have long admired and respected RASi’s strong reputation for innovation, growth, and service quality in their core customer segments,” said Catherine Wolfe, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation. “We share their commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to our customers and could not be more excited to welcome RASi to Wolters Kluwer.”

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas has been a trailblazer in bringing the power of technology to the practice of law. Lexitas has grown tremendously in the years since and today offers services including local and national court reporting, medical record retrieval, process service, registered agent services and legal talent outsourcing. The company recently was named to the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list, which celebrates companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large. Lexitas is also honored to have been on the Inc. 5000 list ten years in a row, demonstrating consistent growth year over year.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, document review, registered agent services, and process service. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Becky Bergman

Furia Rubel

704-607-5977

becky@furiarubel.com