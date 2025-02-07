Kite Hill Named to Observer’s PR Power List

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Hill , an award-winning B2B communications and tech PR agency, has been named to the Observer’s PR Power List in the New Tech category. The list acknowledges the most influential PR firms shaping industries, trends and public discourse.

Since opening 12 years ago, Kite Hill has consistently partnered with cutting-edge companies across the tech industry in sectors like adtech, retail media, climate tech and AI-powered businesses. In 2024, the firm was behind many notable communications campaigns, such as:

The rebrand of The Home Depot’s retail media division, Orange Apron Media , through an Upfronts-style event showcasing its new offerings. The Home Depot received widespread recognition and emerged as a true leader in the retail media category.

, through an Upfronts-style event showcasing its new offerings. The Home Depot received widespread recognition and emerged as a true leader in the retail media category. The launch of Caddis Cloud Solutions, a leader in cloud infrastructure and data center development. The relaunch and continued PR campaign has been a resounding success with leads coming in from earned media. Kite Hill was first enlisted to relaunch the company under a new brand identity in April 2024 and today provides integrated communications services across earned, owned and social channels, to amplify the company’s leading stature within the space.

a leader in cloud infrastructure and data center development. The relaunch and continued PR campaign has been a resounding success with leads coming in from earned media. Kite Hill was first enlisted to relaunch the company under a new brand identity in April 2024 and today provides integrated communications services across earned, owned and social channels, to amplify the company’s leading stature within the space. The strategic partnership between Sapphire Technologies, a leader in energy recovery systems for hydrogen and natural gas, and Horizon Shores Nigeria Ltd., to deploy turboexpander technology, converting wasted pressure energy into clean electricity. This partnership marks Sapphire’s first African venture and advances Nigeria’s sustainable energy transition. Kite Hill’s program for Sapphire has boosted brand visibility by over 50%.



"It is an honor to be recognized by Observer and make one of their PR Power Lists for the fourth time," said Tiffany Guarnaccia, Founder and CEO of Kite Hill. "Our team's unwavering passion for creating impactful campaigns has been instrumental in staying ahead of the curve while continuing to drive innovation and make a meaningful impact in the tech landscape."

Observer notes that selected agencies are behind the most culturally significant trends, conversations and events in our world. The full list of Top Specialty PR Firms in 2025 can be viewed here .

In 2025, the agency plans to continue to expand its services from earned media to include paid and social as a part of its client work.

About Kite Hill PR

Based in New York City with team members in the UK and across North America, Kite Hill PR is a leading B2B communications and tech PR agency specializing in connecting enterprise technology, media and advertising businesses with key stakeholders. The company's winning approach combines thought leadership, strategy and media relations to drive clients' businesses forward. Kite Hill PR has been recognized as one of the "Top Tech Specialist PR Agencies in NYC,” “Most Powerful PR Firms,” and a “Top 50 PR Firm in America” by the Observer, a “Best Place to Work” by PR News and one of "America's Best PR Agencies" by Forbes.

Media Contact

Kite Hill PR

pr@kitehillpr.com