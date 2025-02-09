Meridianbet Ready for Super Bowl LIX Record with with 900+ AI-Powered Lines & Prop Bets

Over 880 unique betting options now available, surpassing last year’s record-breaking offer

Philadelphia Eagles hold a 1.5-point spread advantage over the Kansas City Chiefs, with Eagles as -120 moneyline favorites

Exclusive betting options include Scorigami, first coach to call a challenge, longest pass completion, jersey number props, and much more

Meridianbet’s Empty Bet feature allows users to wager on custom bets, offering unparalleled flexibility

Extensive NCAA March Madness coverage—with more than 500 betting options per game—providing unmatched variety



LAS VEGAS and VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Super Bowl LVIII is just hours away and Meridianbet, part of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is setting new industry standards, rolling out a record-breaking 880+ unique betting options for the biggest sporting event in the U.S.

Meridianbet is also bringing innovation to Super Bowl LVIII with its AI Sports Betting Recommender, an advanced feature that personalizes betting experiences by analyzing player behavior, past wagers, and real-time trends to suggest the most relevant betting options. This AI-driven approach enhances user engagement, making it easier for bettors to discover tailored opportunities with maximum potential.

This year, Meridianbet has expanded its Super Bowl betting market by 14%, ensuring that sports bettors have the most extensive selection available globally.

The Philadelphia Eagles enter as 1.5-point favorites over the defending Kansas City Chiefs, with a -120 moneyline, while the total points over/under is set at 47.5.

Responsibility and restrictions disclaimer

Sports betting services are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with applicable laws and regulations where you reside.

Why Bet on Super Bowl LVIII with Meridianbet?

Meridianbet’s expansive betting portfolio includes exclusive, one-of-a-kind Super Bowl betting opportunities, such as:

Scorigami: Bet on a unique Super Bowl score never seen before in NFL history.

First coach to call a challenge

Over/under on jersey numbers of first and last touchdown scorers (22.5)

Super Bowl MVP prediction by position (QB, RB, WR, or Defensive Player)

First sack, punt, and longest pass completion

Which team scores on the first drive

Will both teams score in every quarter?



Empty Bet Feature: Create Your Own Bets

Meridianbet’s Empty Bet feature allows users to wager on any measurable event, offering an unmatched level of customization. Whether it’s sports, entertainment, or political outcomes, players can submit their own bets for odds evaluation, making Meridianbet one of the most flexible sportsbooks in the industry.

March Madness is Around the Corner

Beyond the Super Bowl, Meridianbet is preparing for an explosive NCAA March Madness betting experience, featuring over 225 betting options per game, outpacing some major U.S. sportsbooks in variety and depth.

A Winning Streak: Expanding Global Presence

This Super Bowl LVIII announcement comes just weeks after Meridianbet secured an iGaming and sports betting license in Brazil, further expanding GMGI’s global footprint. With recent approvals in South Africa and Peru as well, Golden Matrix Group is aggressively positioning itself for sustained long-term growth in emerging and regulated markets worldwide.

Responsibility and restrictions disclaimer

Sports betting services are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with applicable laws and regulations where you reside.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, Meridianbet Group is a leading global online sports betting and gaming operator, licensed in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. It is part of the Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI). Its cutting-edge technology, scalable infrastructure, and omni-channel approach enable it to operate seamlessly across retail, desktop, and mobile platforms.

For more information, visit ir.meridianbet.com, ir@meridianbet.com

Investor & Media Contacts:

Brett Milotte, ICR (US) – Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com

Greg Michaels, ICR (US) – Gregory.Michaels@icrinc.com

Ana Ribeiro / Charlotte Page, St Brides Partners (UK) – Ana@stbridespartners.co.uk / charlotte@stbridespartners.co.uk

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e853640-b388-49ac-83c2-c3d9c6436cf8