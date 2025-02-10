ThinkCareBelieve: President Trump Is Keeping His Promises

Washington, DC, Feb. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve's First Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/02/07/u-s-government-audits-continue-while-president-trump-attends-national-prayer-breakfast/

ThinkCareBelieve's Second Article: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/02/09/president-trump-keeps-promises/

ThinkCareBelieve has written two articles on President Trump's amazing work in his third week in office. As the audits of the federal government conducted by the Department of Government Efficiency continue, more and more waste, fraud and abuse are found. The savings so far are over $74,000,000,000.00. This is very important because it is being applied directly to the crisis of U.S. debt. ThinkCareBelieve's articles discuss how DOGE will move on to audit all NGOs, FEMA and the Treasury next.

The article also discusses how President Trump has declared today, February 9, 2025 National Gulf of America Day, and how he kept his promise to America's girls to keep men out of women's sports. It also points out how President Trump's FEMA has decreased the open Hurricane Helene cases in North Carolina by 80%. The article also covers President Trump's attendance to the National Prayer Breakfast and the powerful speech he gave about America being One Nation Under God.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###