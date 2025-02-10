XT.COM Welcomes Zenex: Bringing Transparency and Efficiency to iGaming Payments

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM is pleased to announce the listing of ZNX (Zenex), an AI-driven payment infrastructure token designed to revolutionize the $107B+ iGaming industry. The ZNX/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (RWA), providing traders with access to a token that brings real-world business utility, enhanced fraud protection, and verifiable revenue-sharing mechanisms to online and land-based gaming operators.





Introducing Zenex (ZNX): Where Gaming Innovation Meets Real Revenue

Imagine a payment ecosystem where betting operators no longer need to freeze millions in capital reserves, where players enjoy seamless transactions across continents, and where token holders benefit directly from the growing gaming industry. That's not a future promise - it's what Zenex delivers today.

At its core, Zenex solves the gaming industry's biggest challenge - the massive capital reserves required by traditional payment systems. Through our innovative blockchain and AI infrastructure, gaming operators who hold ZNX can reduce their reserve requirements by up to 30%, instantly freeing up capital for growth and operations.

Why Industry Leaders Are Choosing Zenex:

Our ecosystem combines multiple revenue streams that directly benefit ZNX token holders:

Operational Betting Shops: Our expanding network of profitable locations across Kenya generates consistent revenue, with systematic buybacks supporting token value. Advanced Payment Infrastructure: Already processing millions in monthly transactions, our payment solution helps operators reduce costs while improving transaction efficiency. White-Label Gaming Solutions: Our proprietary platform powers multiple online casinos and betting operations, generating steady transaction volume. Innovative Mini-Games Platform: A suite of engaging games drives player engagement and creates additional revenue streams. Premium Card Solution: The upcoming Zenex Card will revolutionize how players access and manage their funds across 150+ countries.



The Zenex Advantage:

Systematic Buybacks : A portion of all gaming revenue is used to buy back ZNX tokens, creating sustainable price support.

: A portion of all gaming revenue is used to buy back ZNX tokens, creating sustainable price support. Token Utility : Operators holding ZNX benefit from reduced reserve requirements, creating natural demand from the $107 billion iGaming industry.

: Operators holding ZNX benefit from reduced reserve requirements, creating natural demand from the $107 billion iGaming industry. Strategic Lock-ups : Smart contract-based locking mechanisms ensure long-term price stability.

: Smart contract-based locking mechanisms ensure long-term price stability. Community Governance: Token holders participate in key decisions about platform development and charity initiatives.

Beyond business, Zenex is committed to positive social impact. Through our charitable initiatives, we support children's education, women's empowerment, and wildlife conservation in Africa, ensuring our growth benefits local communities.

With our listing on XT.com, early participants have a unique opportunity to join a token backed by real gaming operations and systematic buybacks. As we expand toward our goal of processing hundreds of millions in monthly transactions by 2026, ZNX is positioned to become a cornerstone of gaming industry infrastructure.

What This Listing Means for XT.COM Users

With ZNX now available on XT.COM, users gain access to a high-utility token that goes beyond speculation — it is a real-world payment solution with strong demand from a multi-billion-dollar industry. Whether you are an investor looking for real-world asset (RWA) exposure, an iGaming operator, or a blockchain enthusiast, ZNX provides an opportunity to participate in the future of gaming payments.

By listing ZNX, XT.COM continues to support high-potential blockchain projects that bridge the gap between crypto innovation and real-world applications, offering users a chance to invest in tokens with tangible business utility.

Discover More About Zenex (ZNX)

Explore how Zenex is transforming iGaming payments with AI-driven security and blockchain transparency:

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Trade ZNX/USDT on XT.COM Today!

Start trading ZNX/USDT in the Innovation Zone (RWA) and be part of the next evolution in AI-powered iGaming payments.

Website: XT.COM

Follow Us: @XTexchange | XT Telegram

Risk Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risks, including significant price volatility and potential losses. XT.COM provides this information for reference only and assumes no responsibility for trading losses. Trade cautiously and responsibly.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

Zenex (ZNX)

support@zenexcoin.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c68ae6cb-f721-4deb-bc8e-e5a3ded87abb