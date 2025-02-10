Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 6 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 31 January 2025
|38,300
|546.38
|20,926,512
|Monday, 3 February 2025
|1,700
|548.58
|932,586
|Tuesday, 4 February 2025
|1,800
|544.89
|980,802
|Wednesday, 5 February 2025
|1,900
|541.66
|1,029,154
|Thursday, 6 February 2025
|1,900
|548.71
|1,042,549
|Friday, 7 February 2025
|1,900
|556.11
|1,056,609
|In the period 3 February 2025 - 7 February 2025
|9,200
|548.01
|5,041,700
|Accumulated until 7 February 2025
|47,500
|546.70
|25,968,212
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,017,413 treasury shares corresponding to 8.07% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
