Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 6 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 31 January 2025 38,300 546.38 20,926,512 Monday, 3 February 2025 1,700 548.58 932,586 Tuesday, 4 February 2025 1,800 544.89 980,802 Wednesday, 5 February 2025 1,900 541.66 1,029,154 Thursday, 6 February 2025 1,900 548.71 1,042,549 Friday, 7 February 2025 1,900 556.11 1,056,609 In the period 3 February 2025 - 7 February 2025 9,200 548.01 5,041,700 Accumulated until 7 February 2025 47,500 546.70 25,968,212 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,017,413 treasury shares corresponding to 8.07% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

