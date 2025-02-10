Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 6 2025

On 2 January 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 70 of 23 December 2024. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 50 million during the period 2 January to 31 March 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 31 January 202538,300546.3820,926,512  
Monday, 3 February 20251,700548.58932,586  
Tuesday, 4 February 20251,800544.89980,802  
Wednesday, 5 February 20251,900541.661,029,154  
Thursday, 6 February 20251,900548.711,042,549  
Friday, 7 February 20251,900556.111,056,609  
In the period 3 February 2025 - 7 February 20259,200548.015,041,700  
Accumulated until 7 February 202547,500546.7025,968,212  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,017,413 treasury shares corresponding to 8.07% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

