Pando Launches Pi – AI Teams for Logistics, Enabling Autonomous Freight Procurement, Planning, and Payments for Global Brands

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pando, the leading Logistics AI company, today announced the launch of its AI Teams for Logistics, a groundbreaking suite of AI Agents designed to automate freight procurement, dispatch planning, and freight audit and payment processes for global brands. Purpose-built to transform logistics operations, its new ‘Logistics Services as Software’ model enables manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to replace manual, error-prone tasks with intelligent automation to unlock unprecedented efficiency and cost savings by replacing the need for hiring additional staff or more software with AI agents. Pi redefines both logistics and talent strategies, accelerating the shift toward a world where Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence work together to drive complex business processes. Pando’s AI Agents act as a team of smart analysts, empowering logistics managers to delegate important yet repetitive decisions to these agents, who execute them with unmatched accuracy.

Pando’s CEO Nitin Jayakrishnan and global technology executive, public and private company board director Suja Chandra will showcase Pando’s AI Teams through a live demonstration at Manifest 2025 in Las Vegas from February 10-12 at booth #1408, giving industry leaders an exclusive look at how AI is reshaping global transportation management.

Automating Routine Decisions with AI Teams

For decades, logistics teams have been weighed down by time-consuming processes —coordinating with carriers, negotiating rates, verifying invoices, tracking shipment delays, and ensuring contract compliance and service delivery. These tasks, while critical, are cumbersome, and distract teams from focusing on strategic initiatives that drive top and bottom line for the brands they serve. Teams can now break this cycle by hiring AI Teams that can automate routine tasks such as invoice audits, payments processing, carrier collaboration, and freight spend analysis and reporting.

Pando’s AI Teams are already deployed at some of the world’s largest brands. Seamlessly integrated with business systems, third-party tools, and market data Pando creates an enterprise-specific supply chain knowledge graph. This dynamic, real-time representation of the logistics network continuously trains enterprise-specific Logistics Language Models® (LLMs) that not only understand multi-modal global logistics but precisely understand the context of individual businesses and their networks. This allows Pando’s AI Teams to execute repetitive tasks and decisions in freight and transportation management with high precision.

“At Accuride, on-time delivery to our global commercial vehicle customers is paramount. This in turn demands seamless collaboration with our global suppliers in Asia,” said Skotti Fietsam, SVP Global Supply Chain. “Pando's AI agents have transformed our supplier collaboration in this context of inbound logistics. What once took days of painstaking manual review of booking reports and packing lists from suppliers now happens in minutes. Pi, Pando's AI agent, automatically extracts critical data from supplier emails, generating shipment records ready for review. This frees our team from tedious tasks, allowing us to focus on strategic priorities and ensure we meet our customers' demands. Pando is a true game-changer with its cutting-edge AI capabilities, dramatically boosting our team productivity and ensure we maintain our competitive edge.”

From Automation to Intelligence: AI Teams That Execute Complex Logistics Decisions

With more data and continuous learning, AI Teams take on increasingly complex and high-value logistics decisions. For example, Pando’s AI Teams now procure freight across multiple modes and geographies, ensuring optimal pricing and carrier selection for both spot and long-term contracts autonomously. It determines the best modal mix, optimizes carrier allocations, bundles lanes, negotiates rates, and finalizes contracts, all while ensuring alignment with broader service level expectations. AI Teams can also audit, validate invoices, execute claims processes, and pay freight invoices across all modes, services, and currencies, identifying discrepancies and even resolving disputes by collaborating directly with carriers to resolve invoice disputes.

The Future of Logistics: AI Teams Partnering with Human Teams

Pando represents a fundamental shift in how logistics teams operate. Moving beyond simple automation, it creates a model where human intelligence and artificial intelligence collaborate seamlessly. Instead of spending their time on routine decisions, logistics professionals can now focus on strategy, innovation, and higher-value problem-solving, supported by AI Agents that execute with precision and reliability.

“Logistics teams are burdened with too many ‘keep-the-lights-on’ tasks—chasing carriers, negotiating spot rates, validating invoices—leaving little room for strategic initiatives. With Pando, we are bringing the power of AI to logistics decision-making, freeing teams to focus on what truly matters. This isn’t about automation for automation’s sake; it’s about super-powering logistics to be true revenue partners to the business,” said Nitin Jayakrishnan, CEO of Pando.

Experience Pi at Manifest 2025

As AI continues to reshape global supply chains, AI is set to become an indispensable tool for logistics teams worldwide, accelerating the industry’s shift toward autonomous operations.

Pando will be showcasing Pi at Manifest 2025 in Las Vegas (Booth #1408, February 10-12), where attendees can experience firsthand how AI Teams can drive efficiency, accuracy, and autonomy in logistics management.

About Pando

Pando is a global leader in AI-powered logistics technology, helping manufacturers, distributors, and retailers automate the procure-to-pay lifecycle of freight to build agility, control freight spend, and reduce carbon footprint. Trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises with global customers across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions, Pando is pioneering the future of autonomous logistics with cutting-edge AI.

Pando is recognized by Gartner for its transportation management capabilities, by World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Technology Pioneer, by G2 as a Market Leader in Freight Management, and named one of the fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte. For more information, visit www.pando.ai .

Media Contact

Courtney Meints

Skyya PR for Pando

+1 651-329-9098

pando@skyya.com



