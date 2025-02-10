A 360-Degree Approach to Customer Experience Now Possible Through Lucidya and Unifonic’s Strategic Partnership

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading customer engagement platform, Unifonic, which enables businesses to engage with customers across their lifecycle journey, and AI-powered customer experience management (CXM) platform Lucidya have announced a strategic partnership during a signing ceremony at LEAP.

Through this collaboration, Lucidya’s social listening, AI, and sentiment analysis will integrate with Unifonic's conversational AI platform to help brands across the region accelerate growth and uplift ROI on marketing efforts. This integration will provide businesses with a comprehensive 360-degree customer experience solution, combining powerful conversational engagement tools with AI-driven insights.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdullah Asiri, Founder and CEO of Lucidya, said, “Joining forces with Unifonic empowers businesses with a unified solution for customer engagement, eliminating fragmentation across multiple providers. By combining Lucidya’s social media insights with Unifonic’s engagement solutions, companies can enhance targeting, improve conversion rates, and gain deeper customer insights to drive business growth. Simply put, this is a one-stop shop for customer engagement and experience.”

Ahmed Hamdan, CEO of Unifonic, added, “This partnership merges Unifonic’s expertise in conversational AI with Lucidya’s advanced CXM capabilities. While Lucidya strengthens social media engagement through sentiment analysis and social listening, Unifonic enables businesses to engage with customers across channels like WhatsApp, voice, push, and SMS—allowing for personalized and more targeted interactions.”

By streamlining customer engagement through a unified omnichannel solution, optimizing campaign performance with AI-driven targeting, and driving business growth through deep customer insights, this partnership sets a new benchmark in customer experience management.

About Lucidya

Lucidya is an AI-powered unified customer experience platform (CXM) designed to support CX and Marketing leaders in large enterprises, governments, and SMEs across the Arab world. Through the transformative power of AI, Lucidya enables organizations of all sizes to turn raw data into meaningful interactions and actionable insights, allowing them to build human connections and drive real business impact, safely and securely.

About Unifonic

Unifonic is a leading customer engagement platform and Software as a service (SaaS) provider based in the Middle East that uses conversational AI technology to streamline omnichannel communication and revolutionize customer experiences for businesses.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a56d010-5d3e-48e3-916f-1ef2cf84c4b6