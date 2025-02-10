Dillard’s Introduces Kristin Ellen Hockman for Edgehill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (“Dillard’s”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to announce Kristin Ellen Hockman for Edgehill, launching on dillards.com at 10.00 a.m. Central today as well as in stores nationwide. Kristin Ellen Hockman, a mother, interior designer and fashion tastemaker, has designed this limited-edition capsule collection for Edgehill, the Company’s elevated and exclusive line of children’s apparel and accessories.

Kristin Ellen Hockman shares, “Working on this collection the past year has been the biggest dream come true, and I am so excited to share it with you! As an interior designer, It was very important to me that the fabrics and colors in this collection feel very harmonious and blend seamlessly together. I thought to myself, ‘How will these pieces look together in family photos? How can I best pair the boys’ stripes with the girls’ floral print? What will look beautiful together and complement each other?’ So alas, this beautiful palette was born. My hope is that you find these pieces perfect for casual spring days, perfect for Easter Sunday, perfect for any occasion.”

Dillard’s Vice-President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds, “We are thrilled to launch this collaboration with Kristin, who is one of the most talented designers we’ve had the pleasure to work with. Drawing upon her love of interior design and her own, exceptional, personal style, this collection features a magnificent mix of heirloom pieces that are certain to become favorites this spring for many families. Today, we are tremendously proud to present Kristin Ellen Hockman for Edgehill.”

Kristin Ellen Hockman for Edgehill features exclusive selections of infants and children’s apparel with coordinating footwear and accessories. Apparel sizes range from newborn to 6x (girls) and 7 (boys). Footwear sizes range from Infant 5 to Youth 1. The line also features a coordinating quilt, two plush ducks, a weekender bag and a storage trunk.

About Kristin Ellen Hockman

Kristin Ellen Hockman is a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is a mother, interior designer, children’s book author and illustrator, and the founder of her eponymous design studio, established in 2020. Constantly influenced by traditional design paired with Scandinavian sensibility, she draws deep inspiration from the intersection of interior design, fashion, and art.

About the Edgehill Collection

Available exclusively at Dillard’s and rooted in timeless tradition, the Edgehill Collection represents a refined sense of Southern style and an elevated taste, providing upscale pieces for boys and girls in preemie, newborn, infant, and toddler sizes. The line’s greatest objective is to create unique items to inspire memorable moments for Dillard’s clients and their families. See the full collection online at dillards.com .

