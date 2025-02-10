Wound Closure Market Size to Hit USD 26.63 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.47% - SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wound Closure Market Size & Growth Analysis:

The global Wound Closure Market size was valued at USD 15.17 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.63 billion by 2032, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.47% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by increasing incidences of chronic wounds, a growing elderly population, and rising healthcare infrastructure across the globe.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. – Ethicon Sutures, Dermabond, Prolene, Vicryl, Monocryl

Medtronic – Endo Stitch, V-Loc Sutures, AbsorbaTack, Polysorb Sutures

3M – Steri-Strips, Precise Skin Stapler

Smith+Nephew – PDS II Sutures, Endo Clip, Allevyn

B. Braun SE – Monosyn, Safil, Stratafix

Stryker – Stryker Staplers, FlexTack

Baxter – TachoSil, Floseal

Boston Scientific Corporation – Resolution Clip, EndoClip

Frankenman International Ltd. – Surgical Staplers, Wound Closures

CooperSurgical Inc. – Surgical Sutures, Forceps

Intuitive Surgical – Robotic Surgical Instruments, EndoWrist Suturing

MANI, INC. – Surgical Sutures, Needles

Artivion, Inc. – Bioprosthetic Devices, Hemostatic Agents

CP Medical (Riverpoint Medical) – Sutures, Wound Closure Kits

CONMED Corporation – Surgical Staplers, Sutures

Genesis Medtech – Sutures, Staplers

Cardinal Health, Inc. – Sutures, Staplers

Essity AB – Adhesive Bandages, Dressings

Medline Industries, LP – Sutures, Staples, Adhesive Strips

Wound Closure Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details

By Product Type, sutures accounted for the largest share of the wound closure market, holding 48.1% of the market in 2023.

Sutures remain the most popular because they are widely used in all types of simple and complex wound closure procedures. However, hemostatic agents are likely to experience the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Hemostatic agents are becoming increasingly popular as they can reduce the risk of complications and improve patient outcomes in different types of surgeries, especially in trauma and cardiology.

By Application, the general surgery segment led the wound closure market in 2023, commanding a 56.3% share.

This dominance is because of the wound closure product's frequent use in a whole variety of surgical interventions ranging from less complex to more complex surgeries. Nonetheless, the cardiology segment is expected to gain the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As a consequence of a growing number of patients affected with cardiovascular diseases, there is a high demand for effective and advanced wound closure solutions in cardiac surgeries thus increasing the growth rate of this segment.

By End-User, in 2023, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) represented the largest end-user segment of the wound closure market.

These healthcare facilities will have the needed infrastructure and expertise in specialized medical professionals to implement a range of wound closure techniques, making them the largest category of consumers of wound closure products. However, specialty clinics are expected to register the highest growth rate. In fact, with an increasing interest in specialized care such as dermatology, plastic surgery, and orthopedic care, more and more of these clinics are embracing wound closure technologies, increasing the demand for advanced wound closure solutions.

Wound Closure Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Sutures Absorbable Non-Absorbable

Hemostatic Agents Active Hemostats Passive Hemostats Combination Hemostats Others

Staplers Powered Manual Others



By Application

Orthopedics

Gynecology and Obstetrics

General Surgery

Ophthalmology

Cardiology

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & ASCs

Specialty Clinics

Others

North America dominated the wound closure market in 2023, accounting for a significant portion of the market share.

This region has a developed healthcare infrastructure, high expenditure on healthcare, and strong adoption of modern wound closure techniques. The U.S. has witnessed an increase in surgeries that require wound closure solutions, which has further fueled the demand in the market.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for wound closure products. The sudden growth in healthcare facilities, increasing healthcare expenditure, and more cases of chronic wounds in countries such as China and India have boosted this trend. Increasing medical tourism in the region propels the demand for advanced surgical treatments and wound care products, which will significantly boost the growth rate of wound closures shortly.





