Global Healthcare Analytics Market Size to Hit USD 249.50 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 22.72% - SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Healthcare Analytics Market size was valued at USD 39.56 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 249.50 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.72% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Market Overview

The primary force behind the surging adoption of healthcare analytics in recent times relates to the increasingly high demand in healthcare for a data-driven process of decision-making. Healthcare organizations are using analytics to enhance their patient care levels, decrease operating costs, and improve overall systems efficiency. Technological advancements-including artificial intelligence and machine learning also accelerated the development of advanced analytics capabilities, while high volumes of data in healthcare drive the creation of complex analytics products. These tools allow for predictive insights, personalized treatment plans, and efficient resource management. Government initiatives supporting the adoption of electronic health records and data interoperability further fuel the market's growth. Data privacy issues, interoperability problems, and a scarcity of professionals are some factors that can restrict market expansion. Yet, the continuous development of analytics technologies and the increased value-based care emphasize significant opportunities for market players.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Merative – IBM Watson Health

Optum, Inc. – Optum Analytics, OptumIQ

SAS Institute Inc. – SAS Health Analytics, SAS Viya for Healthcare

Oracle – Oracle Health Sciences, Oracle Analytics Cloud

Citiustech Inc. – HealthCumulus, HealthBI

Inovalon – Inovalon ONE Platform

McKesson Corporation – McKesson Data Analytics Solutions

MedeAnalytics, Inc. – MedeAnalytics Platform

Cotiviti, Inc. – Cotiviti Analytics Platform

Exlservice Holdings, Inc. – EXL Health Analytics Solutions

Wipro – Wipro Health Analytics, Wipro HOLMES

Apixio – Apixio AI Platform

Komodo Health, Inc. – Komodo Healthcare Platform

Health Catalyst – Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOS), Healthcare Analytics Platform

CVS Health – CVS Health Analytics Solutions

Veradigm – Veradigm Health Insights

Enlitic – Enlitic AI Analytics

HealthEC LLC – HealthEC Analytics Platform

IQVIA – IQVIA Analytics Solutions, IQVIA Technologies

Arcadia Solutions, LLC – Arcadia Analytics Platform

Evidation Health, Inc. – Evidation Analytics Platform

HealthCorum – HealthCorum Analytics

Aetion, Inc. – Aetion Evidence Platform

Tredence Inc. – Tredence Healthcare Analytics Solutions

Sisense Ltd. – Sisense for Healthcare

Healthcare Analytics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 39.56 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 249.50 billion CAGR CAGR of 22.72% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The integration of advanced analytics in healthcare is propelling market growth, enhancing patient outcomes, and optimizing operational efficiencies.

Key Market Trends in Healthcare Analytics Market

AI-driven predictive and prescriptive analytics are transforming healthcare decision-making by enhancing early disease detection, personalized treatments, and resource optimization.

The increasing need for real-time patient monitoring and rapid decision-making is driving the adoption of real-time healthcare analytics, particularly in critical care and emergency response systems.

The shift from fee-for-service to value-based care is fueling demand for healthcare analytics, helping providers improve patient outcomes while controlling costs and optimizing reimbursements.

Governments and regulatory bodies are promoting interoperability and electronic health record (EHR) adoption, boosting the implementation of analytics solutions across healthcare systems.

Segment Analysis

By Type

In 2023, descriptive analytics held the largest share of the healthcare analytics market, at 37.8%. This type of analytics is used to interpret historical data to identify trends and patterns within healthcare systems, which helps organizations track past performance and patient outcomes.

Predictive analytics is the fastest-growing segment that uses historical data to predict future outcomes and possible risks. The healthcare sector focuses on improving patient outcomes, reducing costs, and optimizing resource utilization, which explains the rapid adoption of predictive analytics.

By Component

The services segment was the dominant component for 2023, accounting for 39% of the market share. Increased demand for consulting, implementation, and support services has facilitated this trend. Healthcare organizations' adoption of advanced analytics tools calls for expert services to integrate and maintain them.

The services segment also happens to be the fastest growing, driven by the increasing requirement for professional services to support the deployment and optimization of complex analytics solutions. Healthcare organizations are increasingly finding themselves in need of a specialized service provider to navigate through the complexities of advanced analytics tools.

Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation

By Type

Descriptive Analysis

Predictive Analysis

Prescriptive Analysis

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Delivery Mode

On-premises

Web-hosted

Cloud-based

By Application

Clinical

Financial

Operational and Administrative

By End-use

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Life Science Companies

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest revenue share of 49.2% in 2023 for the healthcare analytics market.

The dominance is primarily attributed to advanced digital infrastructure, supportive regulatory policies, and proactive government initiatives for promoting analytics adoption in healthcare. Increasing incidence rates of various diseases drive the demand for advanced diagnostics and therapeutics, further pushing market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of digitalization in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals, an aging population, and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Key initiatives include collaborations between healthcare providers and technology companies to use analytics to enhance healthcare delivery in the region.

Recent Developments

In December 2024, Forian Inc. announced a partnership with Databricks to expand access to its Chartis product, which maps physician and organization affiliations, through the Databricks Marketplace.

Tuva Health unveiled an open-source platform to change the healthcare analytics industry in December 2024, emerging from stealth mode with USD 5 million in funding and partnering with more than 25 organizations.

In November 2024, Wellstack partnered with Hartford HealthCare to enhance data integration and healthcare analytics, using Wellstack's advanced data platform to support Hartford HealthCare's goal of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care.





